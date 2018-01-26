Crafter is featured artist

× Crafter Pamela Lemza Putnam is artist of the month for February at the Moriah Chamber of Commerce. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

PORT HENRY | Craft artist Pamela Lemza Putnam is artist of the month for February at the Moriah Chamber of Commerce.

Lemza Putnam operates Maiden by the Lake crafts, and she’s holding Make and Take classes at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27 at the Moriah chamber offices in downtown Port Henry.

More classes are planned for February and March, she said.

“I help people create and learn new skills,” she said. “We’ll paint on board, with chalk paint, create a Home Sweet Home board, then clamp a Mason jar to the board. You’ll be able to customize the look with your own colors.

“You can make your sign look primitive, contemporary or rustic to match your home decor. You’ll learn some new painting techniques, stenciling and how to make your own chalk paint.”

There are more classes to look forward to, she said.

“In February, I’ll teach them how to crackle paint,” she said. “In March, we’ll do a wreath project, maybe with old book pages folded like roses.”

Classes are $40 each, and some have already sold out, she said. The chamber will receive compensation for use of the space.

“I don’t do the same type of class every month,” Lemza Putnam said. “They’ll pick how they want their work to look.

“It’ll be a fun project and will help make a cold winter day fun.”

She’s on Facebook at facebook.com/Maidenbythelake/, or can be reached at 518-586-2449.