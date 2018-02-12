Crafters fill classes

× Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry Annemarie Adamowicz works on a welcome plaque during a recent class from crafter Pamela Lemza Putnam at the Moriah Chamber of Commerce.

PORT HENRY | Moriah Chamber of Commerce officials are hoping craft artist Pamela Lemza Putnam’s classes will keep attracting more people to downtown Port Henry.

The first Make-and-Take class at the Moriah chamber offices attracted dozens of craft enthusiasts.

“This is exactly what we were looking for: something new to bring people to our business district,” said chamber assistant Cathy LaFountain. “Before or after the class the participants are shopping and eating downtown. It’s increased foot traffic a lot.”

Lemza Putnam owns Maiden by the Lake crafts, and her next class on March 1 also has no vacancies.

The 2 p.m. session on Saturday, March 10 class still has openings.

“I’ll be running a third home-sign class at the Moriah Chamber of Commerce in Port Henry,” Lemza Putnam said. “You’ll have the opportunity to create the three-foot home sign in either white or black paint. I will teach you how to ‘crackle,’ learn how to make your own boxwood wreath for the ‘O’ and also how to stencil. The sign is very adaptable as you can change the boxwood wreath out for a different look or season by simply adding a colorful berry pick wreath.”

All supplies are provided to make a one of a kind home decor sign along with coffee/soda and snacks.

“We paint on board, with chalk paint, create a Home Sweet Home board, then clamp a Mason jar to the board,” she said. “You’ll customize the look with your own colors.”

The cost of a class is $40. The maximum number of students for each class is 12, and she normally does two a day.

Her Facebook page is at: https://www.facebook.com/Maidenbythelake/. Participants can sign up on line.

More classes are planned, she said.

“These are fun projects for a cold winter day,” she said.