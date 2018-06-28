Crane Mountain Valley Horse Rescue to dedicate indoor equine training arena

× Expand Kim Dedam Crane Mountain Valley Horse Rescue co-founder Nancy Van Wie with Buck, the stallion that can hug. Buck worked for years with Sally E. Morehouse, a quadriplegic whose wish to brush a horse became a long-term healing journey.

WESTPORT | An expansive new arena and indoor training area at Crane Mountain Valley Horse Rescue is being dedicated Saturday to a special horsewoman whose life was forever changed by a stallion named Buck.

Sally E. Morehouse lived for many of her 72 years as a quadriplegic. She was confined to a wheelchair, the result of a car accident at age 20.

A resident of Glenmont, she was introduced to Crane Mountain, its hillside peace, rippling fields and tidy stables years ago.

“She came here to fulfill a lifelong dream she had — to brush a horse,” Nancy Van Wie said of the wish that lead to a life-changing connection.

Part of the rescue work here provides rehabilitative care and shelter for abused or neglected horses. Some of the rescue work manages human pain and recovery. Put together, the blend is enchanting.

Wheelchair bound, Sally needed a special horse to work with, one that could sense her constraint yet give free rein to her soaring spirit.

“The car accident never broke Sally’s spirit. It never broke her love for life and laughter,” observed Van Wie, co-founder of Crane Mountain.

So wheeling over barn floors, through paddock gates, Sally found an enduring friend in Buck.

Buck has lived at Crane Mountain all of his 15 years, since the rescue farm was founded.

He has his own unique story, surmounting unfavorable odds, pulled from a slaughter auction as a 6 month old foal covered in lice so dense his skin crawled.

That foal grew into a stallion that can hug: He leans a wide jowl around your neck, beside your head, and gives a nudge.

“Buck seems to know when a person is sad, worried or anxious and he wraps his head around them with a squeeze,” Van Wie explains.

At Crane Mountain, Buck Hugs became one of Sally’s favorite things.

She would laugh and giggle, Van Wie said, as she brushed the horse, letting him push her wheelchair around the ring.

“Sally shared such a great joy with him,” Van Wie said. “She embodied what we hope to instill in others.”