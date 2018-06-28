Crane Mountain Valley Horse Rescue to dedicate indoor equine training arena

Kim Dedam
Crane Mountain Valley Horse Rescue co-founder Nancy Van Wie with Buck, the stallion that can hug. Buck worked for years with Sally E. Morehouse, a quadriplegic whose wish to brush a horse became a long-term healing journey.
WESTPORT | An expansive new arena and indoor training area at Crane Mountain Valley Horse Rescue is being dedicated Saturday to a special horsewoman whose life was forever changed by a stallion named Buck.
Sally E. Morehouse lived for many of her 72 years as a quadriplegic. She was confined to a wheelchair, the result of a car accident at age 20.
A resident of Glenmont, she was introduced to Crane Mountain, its hillside peace, rippling fields and tidy stables years ago.
“She came here to fulfill a lifelong dream she had — to brush a horse,” Nancy Van Wie said of the wish that lead to a life-changing connection.
Part of the rescue work here provides rehabilitative care and shelter for abused or neglected horses. Some of the rescue work manages human pain and recovery. Put together, the blend is enchanting.
Wheelchair bound, Sally needed a special horse to work with, one that could sense her constraint yet give free rein to her soaring spirit.
“The car accident never broke Sally’s spirit. It never broke her love for life and laughter,” observed Van Wie, co-founder of Crane Mountain.
So wheeling over barn floors, through paddock gates, Sally found an enduring friend in Buck.
Buck has lived at Crane Mountain all of his 15 years, since the rescue farm was founded.
He has his own unique story, surmounting unfavorable odds, pulled from a slaughter auction as a 6 month old foal covered in lice so dense his skin crawled.
That foal grew into a stallion that can hug: He leans a wide jowl around your neck, beside your head, and gives a nudge.
“Buck seems to know when a person is sad, worried or anxious and he wraps his head around them with a squeeze,” Van Wie explains.
At Crane Mountain, Buck Hugs became one of Sally’s favorite things.
She would laugh and giggle, Van Wie said, as she brushed the horse, letting him push her wheelchair around the ring.
“Sally shared such a great joy with him,” Van Wie said. “She embodied what we hope to instill in others.”
Both for horses and humans, caring and being cared for in tandem.
As Sally became unable to travel in her final years, the connection continued in photos, video and calls, Van Wie said.
When she passed away in August of 2016, her room was filled with photos of Buck.
Crane Mountain’s and Buck’s loss lead Van Wie and partner Ed Mrozik, president of the horse rescue farm, to raise funds to build an indoor arena, a place to honor Sally.
The giant 65-by-80-foot, steel-framed arch is in place and supports a winterized healing ring for both horses and equine assisted therapy programs currently serving programs for veterans, youth advocates, domestic abuse victims and people with special needs.
“Horses are the closest embodiment to human emotion,” Van Wie said of the unique equine connection that is at once intuitive and durable.
“They are like a mirror, they reflect everything,” Van Wie said.
“They speak truth always.”
Sally’s presence at Crane Mountain is sorely missed.
But the new Sally E. Morehouse Memorial Rehabilitation and Training Center will be dedicated on Saturday with a special ceremony at 1 p.m.
An open house to welcome the community begins at 11 a.m. through 2 p.m. with farm tours and opportunities to meet some of the 17 horses who currently reside and are being cared for at Crane Mountain.
Van Wie and Mrozik have planned activities for children along with raffles organized by a cadre of Crane Mountain volunteers.
Based at the equine rescue farm, Essex County Equi-Riders 4-H Club will have an information table during the open house. Papa Duke’s Barbeque will be serving food and Farmers Cove Creamery has created special ice cream flavors for the event, Van Wie said. Herman Moose Real-Country 97.9 will be broadcasting live.
ABOUT CRANE MOUNTAIN VALLEY HORSE RESCUE
Founded in Westport in 2003, Crane Mountain Valley Horse Rescue Inc. is an award-winning humanitarian and educational non-profit organization for equine rescue and rehabilitation.
They recently won an American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals grant award for $4,000 to help care for eight horses removed by state police from a farm in Franklin County last winter.
For their work in both animal rescue, recovery programs and equine-assisted therapy, Crane has earned many awards, including the 2017 Local Philanthropic Heroes Award from the Adirondack Foundation; the 2014 New York State Humane Association Appreciation Award and Honor for being the humane agency that led the largest equine seizure in Essex County, helping rehabilitate and find forever homes for 41 horses, ten of which were pregnant.
Crane Mountain was a nominee for the 2008 ASPCA Lifetime Achievement Award and in 2006 earned Humanitarian and Distinguished Alumnae Awards from Emma Willard School.
To find out more about Crane Mountain Valley Horse Rescue, visit cmvhr.org.