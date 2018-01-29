Crash claims life of Moriah man

× Expand Photo via Facebook Kyle Stockwell

WITHERBEE — One person died and another was hospitalized after a one-car crash on Silver Hill Road in Moriah’s Witherbee hamlet.

The wreck near 99 Silver Hill Road killed driver Kyle M. Stockwell, 21, of Moriah and sent passenger Jessup C. Calkins, 23, of Lewis to University of Vermont Health Network, Elizabethtown Community Hospital with multiple thoracic vertebrae fractures.

Calkins was later transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont and admitted.

Lewis-based state police said the vehicle struck trees and a boulder, causing it to partially disintegrate around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 26.

An investigation showed that a 2006 Mazda6 driven by Stockwell was traveling west on Silver Hill Road, with Calkins as a front seat passenger.

Upon cresting a rise in the roadway, Stockwell lost control of the vehicle and ran off the north shoulder of the roadway, striking several trees and then a large boulder. The engine was torn from the vehicle and landed about 50 feet away.

The vehicle continued back into the roadway, coming to rest in the middle of the road facing north.

Excessive speed and alcohol may have been contributing factors to the crash, state police said.

Stockwell was pronounced deceased at the scene by Essex County Coroner Kellie Valentine. Valentine authorized removal of the body to the Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake where an autopsy was to be performed.

Moriah Town Police Department, New York State Police, Mineville-Witherbee Fire Department and Moriah Emergency Squad were all at the site. The LifeNet helicopter from Ticonderoga was put on standby, but not utilized.

Stockwell and Calkins both graduated from Moriah Central School, and Stockwell had been a student at Lincoln Tech in Lincoln, Rhode Island.

Friends of Stockwell have been posting on his Facebook page since the crash.

He will be remembered as a warm and friendly person who was fun to be around, friends said.

“We miss you tons, but love you far more,” Amber Robare wrote. “Rest easy.”

“Always a warm welcome and a loving smile from Kyle; that’s just how he was,” Hannah Place posted. “Fly high.”

Zach Stagg said his friend’s death seems unreal.

“It was just the other night you (Stockwell) hoped up in my truck for the last time,” Stagg wrote. “I saw you jamming out, not worried about a thing, just enjoying life. I remember thinking to myself in that moment, it’s the simple things in life that make us the most happy, and you helped me realize that. Raise some hell up there; you’ll be truly missed.”

Stockwell played tailback for Moriah’s football team before graduating in 2015.

State police said the accident investigation is continuing.