Crete Civic Center repairs could total over $500K

The Crete Memorial Civic Center may need more than $500,000 worth of repairs.

PLATTSBURGH | One of the city’s largest venues is in dire need of repairs, and the cost could be well over $500,000.

Department of Public Works Assistant Superintendent Mike Bessette last Thursday briefed the Common Council on the state of the Crete Memorial Civic Center, a city-owned venue first built in 1974.

The building’s roof is in critical condition according to Bessette, and repairs could cost up to $500,000.

“That’s just based on what we can see,” he said. “There could be more.”

Bessette warned lawmakers that the problem would only get worse as the venue continues to age.

“It’s time to take a good hard look at what needs to be done there,” he said.

The venue’s fire alarm system is also malfunctioning, according to Bessette, a $14,000 fix he recommended should be addressed immediately.

The wear and tear on the building is sizable, the list of needed upgrades growing larger when councilors asked what else may need to be fixed.

Other items flagged for repair include doors, bathrooms, lighting and signage.

And since the building wasn’t constructed to be heated, the facility lacks insulation.

“It’s extensive,” Bessette said. “We could go on and on. It’s an old building.”

Upkeep of the Crete Center was expected to cost around $140,012 this year, according to the adopted 2018 budget.

Councilor Michael Kelly (Ward 2) asked if the venue might have market value.

The city’s counsel, Dean Schneller, said that whether or not the city could explore selling the building was based on if it was considered a park by the state.

“Once something is a park, it generally stays a park,” he said.

Councilor Joshua Kretser (Ward 6) requested that a report be drafted on the value the Crete Civic Center brings to the city, between visitations and revenue.

No official action was taken and discussion will continue.

Bessette’s warning over the state of the Civic Center comes at a time when officials continue to contend with course-correcting the City of Plattsburgh’s finances after years of systemic overspending.

Last year, the Common Council abolished four departments and transferred a fifth to country control, among other cost-saving measures, in an effort to stave off a double-digit tax increase and better align general fund expenditures with incoming revenue.