Crews rescue stranded boaters on Lake Champlain

PERU — Two boaters are safe after being stranded on Lake Champlain Tuesday.

Authorities rescued the boaters in a daring late-night cold water rescue operation.

The men were found clinging to the hull of an overturned pontoon boat in 50 degree waters.

“Both individuals were obviously in tough shape after having been in the water for no less than an hour and a half,” said Peru Fire Department Second Assistant Chief Shawn Perkins in a statement.

One victim was transported by EMT of CVPH with severe hypothermia. The second was released after being treated by the Peru Fire Department ambulance.

Authorities responded to a call shortly after 11 p.m. from a residence on Coastland Drive in Peru reporting a possible vessel in distress.

“On arrival it was confirmed someone was in distress and possibly adrift between Valcour Island and the New York shore south of Peru Dock,” said Clinton County Emergency Services Director Eric Day in a statement.

Marine resources from the Keeseville Fire Department and the U.S. Coast Guard were dispatched, and the former ultimately rescued the members.

The vessel was then towed to shore.

DEC Forest Rangers responded to the Command Post at Peru Dock.

Other marine resources also responded from the Vermont side of the lake, but were turned around once the rescue was made, authorities said.

The operation concluded by 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday with no injuries or damage to equipment.

Day said ongoing training is critical to successful rescue operations.

“Any training that fire, EMS and law enforcement conducts is helpful for something like this,” Day said. “It gets people together and working together.”

Day estimated the department engages in two or three operations each year.

“It’s certainly not an everyday occurrence, thank goodness.”

Social media lit up following the rescue operation.

“You guys did a great job,” wrote one. “Great teamwork from multiple agencies coming together for the people the guard over. Thanks guys.”

Another reminded boaters the lake remains cold.

“Kudos to the first responders, who put their own safety at risk. BOATERS remember the lake is still frigid. Be careful of debris in the lake, from spring flooding. Have flotation devices and be ready to use them. Check your safety equipment. Have a safe season.”