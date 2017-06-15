Crocitto buys Lake George Holiday Inn

× Expand Vinnie Crocitto

LAKE GEORGE — Area entrepreneur Vinnie Crocitto II, who serves on the Lake George town board and owns local motels and townhouses, has purchased the one of the most prominent properties the village.

Crocitto bought the Lake George Holiday Inn Resort — credited as the first franchise hotel ever built in Lake George — from Mike Hoffman and his son-in-law Brian Straughter.

Hoffman’s family has owned the property for decades.

The closing took place May 26, and the purchase price was about $14.5 million for the hotel and its 13 acres of land. Crocitto said he plans to subdivide approximately 5.4 of the acres on the north end of the plot, and either leave it undeveloped or build a house on it.

“I’m thrilled with the opportunity to own and operate such a landmark accommodation in Lake George,” Crocitto said, noting his son — Vinnie Crocitto III — is moving back to Lake George to help oversee the hotel. “Mike Hoffman and his partner ran a great property, and we have big shoes to fill,” he said. “They had an outstanding team of employees, and they will be staying in place.”

Crocitto said the existing management staff will also remain.

“Courtney Baker was recently promoted to General Manager, and we feel very comfortable with her watching over the property,” he said.

Crocitto said he may add some decor enhancements, including giving it more of an Adirondack ambiance.

In the mid-2000s, the hotel underwent a substantial expansion and reconstruction, which included adding a third story and 24 new suites as well as many new amenities. Just recently, its 129 rooms were remodeled, Crocitto said.

This isn’t Crocitto’s first involvement with the Holiday Inn.

Decades ago when Crocitto was in college, he worked at the Holiday Inn during summers as a waiter and busboy when the hotel was owned by Nan Veeder.

Crocitto now owns the Lake George Super 8, and he’s a partner in the Lake Motel on Canada St. in the village along with Steve and Tom Purcelli. Crocitto also owns 16 local townhouses and is former owner of the Lake George Laundromat. He’s presently partners in a building on Glen St. in Glens Falls that hosts Raul’s Mexican Restaurant.

Crocitto has served on the Lake George Town Board since 2002, and has been Deputy Supervisor during that time. He is known for his legislative efforts on behalf of area children and his work on the town’s Youth Commission.

Crocitto said he was looking forward to his new role as owner of a property that’s known to reflect “the gold standard” of area accommodations.

“We’ll keep investing in the property to keep it at the level that people expect it to be,” he said.