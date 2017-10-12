Crowd enjoys German beer, music and food at Lake George Oktoberfest

× Members of the band Inseldudler of South Burlington Vt. play ‘There is no Beer in Heaven’ as one of their selections of German music Oct. 8 at Lake George Oktoberfest. Members of the band include (right to left): Wendy Kruger, Neil Wacek and band leader John Luce. Photo by Thom Randall

LAKE GEORGE | Early afternoon on Oct. 8, John Luce — leader of the German band Inseldudler — looked up at the blue skies above the crowd filling Canada Street for the 7th annual Lake George Oktoberfest.

“People say we bring the sunshine with us,” Luce said with a smile.

Indeed, an hour earlier was a downpour that people feared would dampen spirits and quell the festivities.

But at noon when the band took to the stage, the rain stopped, as it had in a prior years that the band performed in Lake George — and temperatures rose into the high 70s.

Friday through Sunday, an estimated 6,000 people milled about in Canada Street to enjoy German beer, food, music and dancing — as well as browse the wares of craft vendors.

Adirondack Pub & Brewery owner John Carr, a founder of the Lake George Oktoberfest, said the festival has been growing 20 to 30 percent each year.

Listening to a German waltz performed by the Inseldudler band, Carr said this year’s attendance was boosted by an occupancy tax grant that allowed advertising in Troy, western New York and Massachusetts.

“It’s been a fantastic weekend for Lake George,” he said. The weather has been great, the restaurants have been full, and Canada Street was packed Saturday night until we shut the tent down at 10 p.m.

In recent years, a lot of people are seeking a traditional German celebration.”

Carr’s brewery was serving up German food including wienerschnitzel, German sausage and Bavarian delicacies as well as four varieties of beer, plus hard cider and wine.

× Members of the German dance troupe Edelweiss Schuhplattler of Utica performed traditional Bavarian dances for spectators Oct. 8 at Lake George Oktoberfest. Photo by Thom Randall

A German dance group, Edelweiss Schuhplattler of Utica, performed demonstrations and taught dance routines to spectators.

Amusement rides, a bounce house and a giant slide offered entertainment for children.

Festival organizer Bonnie Decook of North Creek noted that vendors featured various local artisans including a woodcrafter, candlemakers — as well as a pie sale by Sacred Heart church.

Canada Street was blocked off from Amherst to Montcalm streets to accommodate the street fair, and traffic was diverted during the weekend to the village’s back streets.