Crowd enjoys German beer, music and food at Lake George Oktoberfest

Members of the band Inseldudler of South Burlington Vt. play ‘There is no Beer in Heaven’ as one of their selections of German music Oct. 8 at Lake George Oktoberfest. Members of the band include (right to left): Wendy Kruger, Neil Wacek and band leader John Luce.
Photo by Thom Randall
LAKE GEORGE | Early afternoon on Oct. 8, John Luce — leader of the German band Inseldudler — looked up at the blue skies above the crowd filling Canada Street for the 7th annual Lake George Oktoberfest.
“People say we bring the sunshine with us,” Luce said with a smile.
Indeed, an hour earlier was a downpour that people feared would dampen spirits and quell the festivities.
But at noon when the band took to the stage, the rain stopped, as it had in a prior years that the band performed in Lake George — and temperatures rose into the high 70s.
Friday through Sunday, an estimated 6,000 people milled about in Canada Street to enjoy German beer, food, music and dancing — as well as browse the wares of craft vendors.
Adirondack Pub & Brewery owner John Carr, a founder of the Lake George Oktoberfest, said the festival has been growing 20 to 30 percent each year.
Listening to a German waltz performed by the Inseldudler band, Carr said this year’s attendance was boosted by an occupancy tax grant that allowed advertising in Troy, western New York and Massachusetts.
“It’s been a fantastic weekend for Lake George,” he said. The weather has been great, the restaurants have been full, and Canada Street was packed Saturday night until we shut the tent down at 10 p.m.
In recent years, a lot of people are seeking a traditional German celebration.”
Carr’s brewery was serving up German food including wienerschnitzel, German sausage and Bavarian delicacies as well as four varieties of beer, plus hard cider and wine.
Members of the German dance troupe Edelweiss Schuhplattler of Utica performed traditional Bavarian dances for spectators Oct. 8 at Lake George Oktoberfest.
Photo by Thom Randall
A German dance group, Edelweiss Schuhplattler of Utica, performed demonstrations and taught dance routines to spectators.
Amusement rides, a bounce house and a giant slide offered entertainment for children.
Festival organizer Bonnie Decook of North Creek noted that vendors featured various local artisans including a woodcrafter, candlemakers — as well as a pie sale by Sacred Heart church.
Canada Street was blocked off from Amherst to Montcalm streets to accommodate the street fair, and traffic was diverted during the weekend to the village’s back streets.
Helping conduct the event were volunteers representing the Ben Osborn Memorial Fund, which provides books, tutoring and education-related goods and services for area children in need.
Carr said that he returns the favor by donating net proceeds of ticket sales from his pub’s own Oktoberfest, a sold-out event set for Saturday Oct. 14, to the Fund.
Watching a German dance demonstration, Luce — a German language teacher in South Burlington, Vermont — offered his thoughts as he listened to Gracie Schell, a member of the German dance troupe, play a tune on tuned cowbells.
“This event has a very European feel to it,” he said, adding that shutting down Lake George’s main drag provided a festive atmosphere. “The older generation particularly enjoys dancing and singing along to our music.”
Nearby, Mike Monte of Long Island watched his wife and daughter zoom down a giant slide.
Lake George is a beautiful town — and very friendly,” he said. “We’re here on a family vacation — but it was a challenge to pack for it — we ended up bringing both bathing suits and winter jackets.”