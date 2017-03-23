Crowd expected for Bands ‘n Beans

× Expand Photo provided Revelers dance at a recent year’s edition of Bands ‘n Beans, the region’s most prominent party that annually heralds the arrival of spring. This year’s event, will be held March 26.

LAKE GEORGE — The region’s infamous annual mega-party will have a new aspect in its 26th edition — several new bands featuring younger musicians.

Bands ‘n Beans returns to Roaring Brook Ranch Sunday March 26, and 1,000 or more people are expected to attend the event that features hot chili, wall-to-wall people, about 10 bands performing through the day on two stages, and a dance floor packed with gyrating revelers. The party starts at 2 p.m. and rocks the venue until 7 p.m.

Since the early 1990s, this fundraiser for the Lake George Arts Project has annually heralded the coming of spring, with 30 or so restaurants competing in a friendly but competitive chili contest — based on votes from the partyers.

The savory, creative chili is accompanied by rousing music representing a diverse array of idioms: straight-ahead rock to rhythm and blues, country rock, and bluegrass — both original tunes as well as classic hits.

John Strong of the Arts Project said Tuesday that several new bands added to the roster of favorites this year are likely to attract more people in their 20s. New to the Bands ‘n Beans lineup is The Switch, a group from Bolton Landing now gaining notoriety, he said.

“These guys are very hip — they just recorded an album in Nashville,” he said. Their producer for the recording is Peter Young, a former drummer with the Stony Creek Band who has been pursuing his career in Nashville for 26 years.

Also onstage at Bands ‘n Beans will be Wiley Mob, another group featuring musicians in their mid-20s. A reggae band, its members are from Glens Falls and Queensbury.

This year’s Bands ‘n Beans also features a half-dozen or more new restaurants serving up chili, including Ashe’s Hotel and the Grist Mill from Warrensburg, The Aviator in Queensbury and The Huddle in Bolton Landing. They join prior competitors including The Barking Spider, Basil & Wick’s, Barnsider BBQ, Bean’s Country Store, Bogey’s Pub & Grill, Caffé Vero, Center Plate at Gore Mt., Dizzy Chicken, Docksider Restaurant, Duffy’s Tavern, Dunhams Bay Lodge, Farmstead Flatbread, Full Moon, Fort William Henry, Frosty Mugs, The Garrison, Grateful Den, King Neptune’s, Lake George Beach Club, Lizzie Keays, Longhorn Restaurant, Merrill Magee, O.P. Frederick’s, O’Toole’s Restaurant, Queensbury Hotel, Sticks and Stones, Sushi Yoshi, The Tavern, and Wayside Inn.

Following a long tradition, Rock Hill Bakehouse will serve up their award-winning hearty breads alongside the chili.

Admission is $20 per person, paid at the door. Proceeds help the Lake George Arts Project shoulder expenses of their Summer Concert Series in Lake George, their unparalleled Lake George Jazz Weekend, and the Courthouse Gallery exhibition series of iconoclastic artwork.

For more information, contact the Arts Project at (518) 668-2616 or see: www.lakegeorgearts.org.