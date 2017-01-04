Crowd of revelers plunge into 2017 with swim in Lake George

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Thom Randall Hundreds of revelers charge into the icy waters of Lake George Jan. 1 during the village’s annual New Year’s Day Polar Plunge event. Thousands either participated in the frigid swim or watched the frigid frivolity. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Thom Randall Prev Next

LAKE GEORGE — Under sunny skies, more than 1,000 people crammed snow covered Shepard Park beach on Jan. 1, with 400 or so charging into the frigid waters of Lake George in several successive waves to celebrate the beginning of 2017.

Many were dressed in fanciful getups for the annual Lake George New Year’s Day Polar Plunge, to the delight of spectators garbed in parkas and scarves.

The first female to run into the icy waters in the initial wave of swimmers was Amanda Sadera, of Austin Texas, who was dressed as a Viking, along with her family members. As she ran back to shore shrieking, her father D.J. shoved her into the water. Shivering, she chased him and slugged him with an oversized foam weapon as both of them laughed.

“It’s cold, but the feeling right before going underwater was just spectacular,” she said, noting that the New Year’s Day Polar Plunge has been a tradition in their family for a half-dozen years.

Nearby, Amanda’s mother and D.J.’s wife Jennifer Sadera rolled her eyes at their antics.

“I’m the ‘Designated Dry Person,’” she said, explaining her annual role of standing on the beach in a parka and layers of warm clothing. “I’m smarter than the rest of them!”

Last year, Amanda was costumed as a mermaid and her father, a deep sea fisherman. The year before, the Sadera family and friends were costumed as EMS trauma team of nurses and surgeons, and they dumped D.J., posing as a patient on a stretcher, into the icy waters after losing their footing and getting engulfed by the crowd.

D.J. ran up the beach to escape his daughter’s mock wrath.

“Tomorrow, we start planning next year’s costumes,” he said.

While the Sadera family was participating in the event as a theatrical experience, others were raising money for charities. Nearly a dozen members of the Shenendehowa Rotary Club took the polar plunge wearing shirts bearing the slogan “End Polio Now.”

Ann Cargile, a member of the Rotary group, expressed why she felt swimming in frigid waters was appropriate to publicize their fundraiser, as she and others gyrated to David Bowie’s 1980s hit “Let’s Dance” broadcast over the Shepard Park P.A. system.

“When when go in the water, we don’t have much use of our limbs, but when we come back out we do — but polio victims never get the use back of their arms and legs,” she said.

Nearby, Don Espy II of Schaghticoke NY and his family members reached for towels in the snow to dry off after dashing into the lakewater bearing a large banner between two six-foot poles.

Espy explained why the banner was blank.

“A friend of mine Photoshops a different slogan each year onto the banner in our photos of the plunge,” he said with a grin. “This gives us something to talk about all year long,” he said, noting that it was a 18-year tradition for the crew.

Trumping the Espy family’s record of polar plunges is Allen Rondeau of Queensbury, the great nephew of famed Adirondack hermit and hunter Noah John Rondeau, who stood nearby waiting his turn to take a swim. Allen Rondeau started his tradition of New Year’s Day swims in 1994 alongside Charlie “Papa Bear” Albert, who is credited with founding the frigid frivolity in Lake George.

“I love the polar plunge, because in colder years when you come out of the water, you get a layer of ice on your skin, and it starts cracking when you move,” he said. “It represents shedding off the old year and getting reborn into the new year.”

Standing several yards away on the snowy beach, John MacMillan of Chestertown — peering through sunglasses and garbed only in a swimming suit — offered similar thoughts.

“It’s refreshing and a great way to start the new year,” he said.