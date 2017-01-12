Crowdfunding campaign launched for Willsboro resident

× Expand Screenshot via GoFundMe A GoFundMe page has been set up to aid the Willsboro resident who was temporarily evacuated from her residence following a rat infestation last month.

WILLSBORO — A crowdfunding campaign has raised nearly $600 for the Willsboro resident who was forced to leave home following a severe rat infestation.

Organizers hope to raise at least $2,000 to help the resident recover.

Michelle Koenig went to school with the occupant of the tidy riverfront home on Gililland Lane, and recalled the individual as a quiet and gentle soul with a tragic backstory.

The occupant had a difficult time at school, Koenig recalled. The occupant’s parents died young, and the person was left alone without a network of friends and family.

They were quiet and kept to themselves.

“It’s just kind of devastating,” Koenig said.

The GoFundMe campaign aims to allow the occupant to purchase the items that were destroyed by the hundreds of rats and the extermination process, including bedding, furniture and other household items.

It’s a way to show the community cares: Willsboro, Koenig said, is a caring and welcoming place.

Koenig said she is shocked that a problem like this could be allowed to develop in the small town, and expressed outrage that town and county officials claimed they were unaware of the problem.

“How come no one noticed this?” she said. ““How things slipped through the cracks is a shame.

“They had people going in there working in the house — Housing and Urban Development.”

The occupant is staying at a local motel, and the town supervisor has said it’s unclear if the house can again be inhabited.

Either way, Koenig said the resident needs increased supervision and care.

“I just hope [the occupant] is getting the help they need,” she said. “Somebody actually needs to go inside and make sure everything is okay.”

To donate, visit gofundme.com/willsboro-helping-willsboros-own

AUTHORITIES HUDDLE

The Sun reported last week that the occupant was under the supervision of the Essex County Department of Social Services.

But despite a regular visitation schedule by caseworkers, the infestation was reported by a pair of Jehovah’s Witnesses who briefly stopped at the residence.

The town then declared a state of emergency.

Essex County Deputy Department of Social Services Commissioner Sue Ann Caron did not publicly discuss the issue with lawmakers at the Health and Human Services Committee briefing on Monday.

But following a report in which the Willsboro town supervisor was highly critical of how the department handled the issue, Caron appeared to indirectly refer to the infestation when she said town supervisors serve as public health officers in their communities.

“Each town supervisor is also the public health officer,” Caron said.

Lawmakers met privately with social services on Monday afternoon, but further details were not available.

While the New York State Office of Children and Family Services acknowledged on Thursday they had received a list of questions from the Sun asking about possible state involvement, they did not respond by the time this story went to print on Tuesday afternoon.