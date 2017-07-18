Crowdfunding campaign underway for Lewis day care center

LEWIS — A crowdfunding effort is now underway to fund improvements to the Lewis Wee Care Center.

WoodmenLife Chapter 1016 in Plattsburgh is asking for community support in helping Adirondack Community Action Programs (ACAP) improve the Lewis facility. The organization has launched a campaign on redbasket.org, a crowdfunding website.

ACAP worked with the Town of Lewis and local foundations to open a child care center in the old school building in Lewis last September.

Now operating, the childcare center gives children opportunities to participate in fun learning activities that support their mental, physical, and social development.

“In our rural community there is a severe lack of quality child care which has become a critical need in our area over the last several years,” said ACAP Development Coordinator Marge Garcia. “While the Wee Care Center has seen tremendous support by the community, the aging facilities are in need of improvements.

Garcia added: “Recently, there have been issues with carpeting and tiles in some of the classrooms, and problems with the water and sewer systems in the bathroom have become a concern.”

The ACAP board and staff hope to raise $5,845 to repair the bathroom, install new carpet and purchase educational items for the preschool children.

“Quality childcare not only supports a parent’s ability to work, but it also supports early care and learning for the children in our community,” Marge said.

This fundraiser will be online through Aug. 12. To learn more about the Wee Care Center, or to make a tax-deductible donation, visit redbasket.org/1337/wee-care-child-care-center.