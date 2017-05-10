Crown Point Career Fair points students to future

CPCS scholars met with 21 colleges

by

CROWN POINT – Representatives from 21 colleges and 17 businesses filled the Crown Point Central School gym recently to talk about what they could offer students for education and careers after graduation.

Representatives each had a booth at the fair, and they lined up as it began and gave brief statements on what their college or business offered, as students in grades 7 through 12 sat on bleachers facing them.

Sarah Cornell came from Green Mountain College in Poultney, Vt.

“We’re a small liberal arts college,” she said. “We have a lot to offer.”

Chip Cummings of New England Culinary Institute talked about what it takes to become a chef or manager for a restaurant or food service.

“We will grow you into a career,” he said.

The U.S. Coast Guard Academy was represented by Capt. Tom Smith, retired, who said his institution offered degrees in civil and mechanical engineering, environmental sciences and government management, among others.

“It’s small and totally competitive to get in,” Smith said. “The study is rigorous. After you graduate, you’re required to spend five years in the Coast Guard.”

Kevin Chu of the University of Vermont Office of Admissions said later he’s happy to talk with potential students but a campus visit is really the best way to decide on a school.

“We set up visits,” he said. “You have to experience it. You can look at brochures, but you have to be there and see it (the college).”

The preliminary speeches worked out well, Crown Point English teacher Rachael Leclaire-Charron said.

“We thought it would give them a taste of what each has to offer,” she said. “They’re enthusiastic about this.”

Eighth-grade student Gavin Sourse said he’d like to attend the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, but looked at the Coast Guard Academy as well, since they were represented at the fair.

“I wanted to see what the requirements are,” he said. “I’d become an officer and work my way up.”

Crown Point teacher Crystal Farrell Wright said students prepared for the Career Fair.

“Each students has at least 20 questions (for participants),” she said. “They get a sticker and when they get 15 they can go to the swag table and pick something.”

The table in question was piled high with college logo mugs, Frisbees, T-shirts, and other memorabilia.

“Yesterday was your Future Profession Day,” she said. “We had loggers, ballerinas, forest rangers, a wide range of professions. It was awesome.”

Ten students on the Student Leadership team helped get ready for the Career Fair, Farrell Wright said.

“I’m very proud of our school,” she said.

