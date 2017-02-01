Crown Point Central plans to acquire, demolish old house

× Expand Photo provided Crown Point Central School is asking voters for permission to purchase a vacant house at the school entrance on Route 9N (Main Street) in Crown Point.

CROWN POINT – Crown Point Central School is proposing purchase of a rundown house next to the school for safety and future expansion needs.

Voters in the district will go to the polls from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 to decide on the acquisition of the 2756 Main St. property.

The house would be demolished and hauled away for a total of $58,845.

The Essex County Treasurer’s Office tax search website lists the current owner of the house as the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), in Tyson’s Corner, Va., with an assessment of $81,300. The two-story wood-frame home is on a 0.10-acre lot, and was built in 1888.

Crown Point Supt. Shari Brannock said a flyer about the proposal was mailed to voters.

“We have an opportunity to purchase property in our front yard,” she said. “Our Board of Education approved a special vote for residents to decide on the real-estate purchase.”

She said the building at 2756 Main St. is deteriorated and contains asbestos. Buying and tearing it down would improve visibility at the entrance to the school, and the district could explore future uses of the property, she said.

The purchase price is $27,900, plus $16,000 to demolish the building, $3,445 for asbestos removal, and $11,500 to haul it all away.

There are funds in the current budget to buy the house, she said, so no tax increase would be associated with the purchase.

Because of its proximity to the school, there are safety, health and risk factors if it remains, and removing it adds to the beautification of the school, she said.

It also gives the district ownership protection for any future uses of the property.

Voting is from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the school entrance foyer, then from 1:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the school cafeteria.