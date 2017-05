Crown Point Central School senior trip

× Expand Photo by Amber Dushane From top left are: Ken LaDeau, Chance Potter, Jamie LaDeau, John-Roch Sears, Chad Stephens, Spencer Russell, Zach Russell, Peter Crowningshield. From bottom, left to right: Paula LaDeau, Julia Dygert, Courtney Evens, Bridget Crowningshield, Hailey Thompson, Savannah Crammond, Amber Dushane, Mackenzie Bertsche, Marianna Shaffer, Courtney Wranosky, Amber Dushane, Bobbi Shaffer, Jamie Quakenbush and Paul Shaffer.

The Crown Point Central School Class of 2017 recently returned from a senior trip to Virginia Beach. While in Virginia Beach, students visited Bush Gardens, enjoyed the beach, went on a bicycle tour, shopped and went out to eat.