Crown Point dock project attracts no bids

Photo by Tim Rowland The jetty where Crown Point once docked boats for the season has become unstable and had to be closed.

CROWN POINT | The Crown Point dock project is on hold indefinitely, after advertisements for construction failed to attract any bidders.

The news is not only bad for boaters who count on renting a slip from the town for the season, but also for the town itself, which counts on the seasonal income.

The town had slips for 20 boats in Lake Champlain, but those were lost when the retaining wall along the jetty became unstable. As a replacement, the town plans to build a new dock that will allow boat slips on both sides. It will accommodate the same number of boats.

Crown Point Supervisor Charles Harrington said the project will be re-advertised, but it appears the town will miss out on the 2018 boating season — and the average $1,000 per-boat docking fee.

“That’s income for the town that will be lost,” Harrington said. “It’s a $20,000 hole in the budget.”

Harrington said the project required approval of the Adirondack Park Agency (APA), and the process took longer than expected.

“It has certainly tested and retested the board’s patience and resolve,” Harrington said.

A spokesman for the APA said the board received the application on Oct. 23, 2017.

A request for more information was issued on Nov. 7 and “there was a delay in receiving the necessary information required to review the project.”

The application was deemed complete on April 2 and after a required public comment period closed on April 26, the APA issued the permit on May 16.

Harrington said by the time the permit was approved, contractors who did dock work were booked for the summer. The work should be able to be don this fall he said, and in fact have to be so the grants don’t expire.

The $150,000 project is primarily funded through a $100,000 DANSY grant and $44,000 from the New York Waterfront Improvement fund.