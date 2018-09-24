Crown Point dock project underway

× The Crown Point jetty became unstable, requiring a new set of public docks. Photo by Tim Rowland

CROWN POINT | The Town of Crown Point accepted a $149,000 bid from The Dock Doctors of Ferrisburgh, Vt., for new public marina slips that are expected to be completed prior to next year’s boating season.

The town lost out on docking revenue this summer, after its jetty became unstable and was taken out of use. Supervisor Charles Harrington said the new slips will be built independent of the old jetty. It will have 20 slips, same as the old setup.

Herrington said the new, concrete abutment for the slips will be poured this fall. The slips themselves will be manufactured over the winter and installed as soon as the ice goes out in the spring.

The town had hoped to get the docks in for the 2018 season, but the project got caught up in the permitting process, and by the time it got its approval, contractors were booked for the season.

“It’s been a long process, but it’s all permitted now and ready to go,” Harrington said.

The project is largely paid for out of state grants. While a rate schedule for next year has yet to be firmed up, Harrington said the town is interested in hearing from residents and campers who want to rent a boat slip next year.

SPEED LIMIT REDUCTION

In other matters, Crown Point will petition Essex County to reduce the speed limit on Pearl Street from 45 mph to 35 mph. It will also explore ways to prevent motorist navigation programs from suggesting the route as a shortcut between Interstate 87 and the bridge to Vermont.

Apps and navigation programs suggest those heading to Vermont use the narrow, country road from a connecting road off Route 74 at Chilson Hill as they head east from Schroon Lake.

Harrington said the route might be shorter, but cars and big trucks — which seem to be most disposed to use the shortcut — can’t make the same time on the winding road that they can on 74.

Further complicating matters is the makeup of the residents on Pearl Street, including senior citizens, families with handicapped individuals and a facility operated by Mountain Lake Services.

“There is a lot of tractor trail traffic coming down a steep hill, and if anything is in the way, it’s trouble,” Harrington said. “You can’t do 45 on that road and (respect) the handicapped,” Harrington said.

From the county, the request would be sent to the state Department of Transportation.