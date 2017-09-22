Crown Point eyes waterfront revitalization strategy

1 of 2
CROWN POINT | The waterfront revitalization strategy for Crown Point includes expansion of the town’s Monitor Bay Campground and the Essex County Fish Hatchery, a visitor center and a pedestrian-friendly downtown.
If implemented, the improvements would be the biggest changes to Crown Point in decades.
Saratoga Associates, Behan Planning and Design, the Essex County Office of Community Resources and the Town of Crown Point prepared the draft document that details how improvement efforts could proceed.
The purpose of the strategy is to prepare the town for future planning efforts and get grant funding for local improvements.
Six residents and Crown Point Town Supervisor Charles Harrington attended a recent presentation on the proposed plan in the Crown Point Central School cafeteria.
“We do need improvements in our waterfront, our campsite, our main street and other areas,” Harrington said. “We realize there is difficulty for improvement without funding.”
Harrington said the work was done with a state Department of State planning grant.
Many ideas came from a public forum held in March, Harrington said.
“Saratoga (Associates) refined their recommendations and proposals and they are in front of us tonight for review,” he said.
Michael Allen of Behan Planning and Design said a new water management system at the Fish Hatchery, a Main Street revamping project, new Town Health Center, commercial distillery being constructed, and installing public docks at Monitor Bay are all major upgrades coming to the town.
The town owns the Monitor Bay Campground and Park on Lake Champlain, which would get a full makeover.
“We’re promoting the idea of relocating town offices and reusing the building to serve the park, a gift shop, snack bar, restaurant,” Allen said. “We’d redesign the whole park, so it’s a green mall that looks to the water. A new pavilion would be proposed that could be rented out.”
Slips for small boats would be added for more boating access, he said.
On the main street corridor, a visitors center and youth center would be added at the Hammond Library.
“Sidewalks, street trees, pedestrian lighting, benches would be added to give it a more pedestrian feel,” he said. “The town offices, court would be relocated to the former town health center (on Miller Road).”
A bike lane would be added on Main Street. The park next to the library would be enhanced with the visitor center kiosk. A nature trail that encircles the downtown would be added, using the Route 9N/22 fishing access area as a trailhead.
“At the Fish Hatchery, we’d add a new public building which would be an attraction for families to come, school trips,” Allen said. “We’d develop a new parking area, a visitors center up the hill, with an outdoor patio, to make it a much more inviting facility.”
Penfield Homestead Museum and the Crown Point State Historic Site would be part of a historic resources guide to Crown Point, Allen said, with information on the town website.
“All of these things would be working together to try to improve what there is to do around the area,” he said. “There’s a new Empire State Trail that will run from New York City to Buffalo.”
The trail, which would pass through Crown Point, has been announced for future construction.
The Village Green, Veterans Memorial Park, would host a farmers market. A business incubator park would also be a possibility, he said.
Resident Clint Griffin said new infrastructure might be paid for with grants, but the town would still have to pay for maintenance.
He said a cost-benefit analysis should be done.
Dan Shearer of Saratoga Associates said it was a draft conceptual plan, and the cost analysis would be something for a future date.
Harrington said a new building has been designed for the hatchery and is part of their water grant improvements, for which they were awarded a $2.1 million grant. The town’s waterworks is located on the hatchery property.
“The county is behind us for all of the improvements,” he said. “I am happy with the grant we have at hand for the Fish Hatchery.”
He said the improvements will be on the agenda for the County Fish Hatchery Committee when it meets next.
He said they might not be able to move the town court, since the state Office of Court Administration has invested $70,000 in the existing building.
“I do welcome a trail system,“ Harrington said. “I’m glad the Empire State Trail is going through our town.”
He said Route 9N is narrow in the area and cyclists must pedal close to tractor trailers.
“A bike path is not impossible to occur here, which would improve the safety for all involved,” Harrington said. “It’s totally doable.”
“We can talk until we’re blue in the face about all the things we’d like to see, but the bottom line is funding,” Harrington said.
Barbara Kendall of the state Department of State said state money might be available on a project by project basis from different agencies, and said they needed to prioritize and submit applications that justified the need.
“We want things that are implementable in the future,” Shearer said. “We’ll take the good ideas and include them.”