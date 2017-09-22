Crown Point eyes waterfront revitalization strategy

× 1 of 2 Expand Graphic provided These are conceptual drawings of improvements suggested for the town of Crown Point. × 2 of 2 Expand Graphic provided Prev Next

CROWN POINT | The waterfront revitalization strategy for Crown Point includes expansion of the town’s Monitor Bay Campground and the Essex County Fish Hatchery, a visitor center and a pedestrian-friendly downtown.

If implemented, the improvements would be the biggest changes to Crown Point in decades.

Saratoga Associates, Behan Planning and Design, the Essex County Office of Community Resources and the Town of Crown Point prepared the draft document that details how improvement efforts could proceed.

The purpose of the strategy is to prepare the town for future planning efforts and get grant funding for local improvements.

Six residents and Crown Point Town Supervisor Charles Harrington attended a recent presentation on the proposed plan in the Crown Point Central School cafeteria.

“We do need improvements in our waterfront, our campsite, our main street and other areas,” Harrington said. “We realize there is difficulty for improvement without funding.”

Harrington said the work was done with a state Department of State planning grant.

Many ideas came from a public forum held in March, Harrington said.

“Saratoga (Associates) refined their recommendations and proposals and they are in front of us tonight for review,” he said.

Michael Allen of Behan Planning and Design said a new water management system at the Fish Hatchery, a Main Street revamping project, new Town Health Center, commercial distillery being constructed, and installing public docks at Monitor Bay are all major upgrades coming to the town.

The town owns the Monitor Bay Campground and Park on Lake Champlain, which would get a full makeover.

“We’re promoting the idea of relocating town offices and reusing the building to serve the park, a gift shop, snack bar, restaurant,” Allen said. “We’d redesign the whole park, so it’s a green mall that looks to the water. A new pavilion would be proposed that could be rented out.”

Slips for small boats would be added for more boating access, he said.

On the main street corridor, a visitors center and youth center would be added at the Hammond Library.

“Sidewalks, street trees, pedestrian lighting, benches would be added to give it a more pedestrian feel,” he said. “The town offices, court would be relocated to the former town health center (on Miller Road).”