Crown Point grads start lives

Seniors at Crown Point Central School enter the gymnasium during graduation ceremonies June 23. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

CROWN POINT – Crown Point Central School had 18 seniors, some solemn and some smiling, entered the room for this year’s high school graduation.

Passing under a canopy of tassels held by audience members, they took their seats at the end of the school gymnasium.

Superintendent Shari Brannock said it took graduates 13 years to get to that point in life.

“I’ve made many connections with many of them,” she said. “I’m going to miss them.”

She read a biography of each student, their accomplishments and the things they like doing.

Valedictorian Chance Potter told the Class of 2017 that public speaking wasn’t his forte.

“I think it’s important to focus on where we will be in the next four years,” he said. “As graduates we face many uncertainties in both the immediate and distant future. Just remember that as long as we have a positive attitude, an education, the right friends, and fierce determination, we can conquer anything that life throws at us. No one is holding you back … you are the only one that can limit yourself, so don’t let yourself hold you and your dreams back and go out and take the world by the horns.”

The world is a different place than it was just a few years ago, he said.

“When we were kids, the world seemed innocent and simple, but now we are seniors graduating from high school at CPCS and suddenly the real world doesn’t seem so innocent and simple after all,” he said. “Don’t let this scare you, though, keep an open mind and believe and you will reach your goals.”

Potter said excellence is never an accident, it’s the result of hard work.

“Just because we are graduating high school does not mean this is the end,” he said. “This is only the beginning; now go out into this world, work hard, set goals, achieve them, and attain excellence.”

Salutatorian John-Roch Sears said he’s become good friends with most of his classmates since moving to Crown Point in the 2nd grade.

“I had many awesome experiences with them that will stay with me till the day I die,” he said during his graduation address. “Sometimes things would get heated, as our class is like a live soap opera full of dramatic turmoil and all that stuff. That’s just how we are. We fight, we make up, we move on.”

Sears said any tensions would disappear in a couple days and things would go back to normal.

“As we take the next steps forward in our lives, we will have left our mark in more ways than one, on not only the school but on each other,” he said. “And I think I speak for the vast majority of my peers when I say that I’ll look back and miss not the place or the time, but the people and the memories that make this school what it is.”