Crown Point hosts Young Women program

× Expand Photo provided Rehearsals are underway for the Crown Point Distinguished Young Women program. From left, front row: Shelbie DuShane, Swade Potter and Mollie Ingleston. Back row: Hannah Palmer, Shawna McIntosh, Emily Harmon and Emily Russell.

CROWN POINT | The 32nd-annual Distinguished Young Women Program of Crown Point is Saturday, April 21 at 7 p.m. in the Crown Point Central School auditorium.

Seven 11th-grade young women will compete for the title of the 2019 Distinguished Young Woman of Crown Point.

Distinguished Young Women of Crown Point will award more than $2,500 in scholarships.

“The Distinguished Young Program is a national scholarship program that inspires high school girls to develop their full individual potential through fun, transformative experience that culminates into celebratory showcase of their accomplishments,” Chair Jill Spring said. “DYW strives to give every young women the opportunity to further her education for a successful future.”

Local, state and national levels awarded more than $1.5 billion dollars in scholarships since the program began as Junior Miss.

The contestant have been preparing over the last several months for the program, Spring said.

“They have been doing life skill workshops in public speaking, interviews,” she said. “Also, the participating in the Be Your Best Self presentation and working with 2nd-grade girls on how it is to be their best self. This is the platform the program is based on.”

The five elements are: be healthy, be responsible, be involved, be ambitious and be studious. The categories of the program are scholastic, interview, fitness, talent and self expression.

Also, they have been preparing their talents and working on fitness and self-expression, Spring said.

The 2019 contestants are Emily Russell, Emily Harmon, Swade Potter, Molly Ingleston, Hannah Palmer, Shawna McIntosh and Shelbie Dushane.

The students hosted a father-daughter dance and a lock-in party for elementary school pupils. Also, other fundraisers are a basket raffle the night of the show and donations from area businesses.

“The committee would like to thank the community for the years of support,” Spring said. “Without them, we couldn’t have kept this program alive for so long.”

The contestant chosen to represent these “talented, smart young ladies will compete for the state title” on Aug. 18, she said. The state program will be held at the YMCA Silver Bay Center in Hague.

Tickets for the Distinguished Young Women of Crown Point program are on sale at the school office or at the Champlain National Bank branch in Crown Point for $7 each.

“Come support these wonderful young ladies,” Spring said.

If anyone has any questions or would like to donate contact Spring at 518 597-3789 or Jillyspring87@gmail.com

More information is on the program’s Facebook page, Distinguished Young Women of Crown Point.