Crown Point kids rock

Crown Point Central School seniors (from left) Hunter Pertak, Riley Thomas and Cade Debrobander work on their kindess rocks. Staff kindness rocks on display at Crown Point Central School. Crown Point Central School juniors Alex Russell and Hannah Palmer show their rock. Seventh grader Ryan Woods paints a kindness rock at Crown Point Central School.

CROWN POINT | Crown Point Central School students covered their community with kindness during their annual beginning of school kickoff event.

Taking a school-wide field trip on the second day of school has become a tradition over the past few years at Crown Point Central School and this year was no different, said teacher Rachael Leclaire-Charron.

“This year, administration and staff decided that the 2017-2018 school year would begin with asking students to pay it forward in their community,” she said. “Students were introduced to the kindness rock project, an initiative that went viral on social media over the last few months.”

All students in grades pre-K through 12 painted rocks in their homerooms at the start of the school day.

“Students painted their rocks with inspirational words, uplifting messages and cheerful pictures,” she said.

The rocks were then placed by students in various locations around the town, including the Hammond Library, parks, Monitor Bay, the Champlain Bridge, Penfield Homestead Museum and the Crown Point State Historic Site.

“Students hope these small tokens of kindness spread joy and happiness throughout the community, remind others to pay it forward and show others that ‘Panthers Have Character,’” Leclaire-Charron said.

For more information about this initiative, go to the website: www.thekindnessrockproject.com.