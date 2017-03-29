Crown Point picks its DYW winner

by

CROWN POINT – Mickaela Gunnison is the new Distinguished Young Woman of Crown Point.

The 32nd-annual Distinguished Young Women of Crown Point Scholarship Program was held recently, with seven juniors at Crown Point Central School competing.

“The ladies entertained a packed auditorium,” Director Jill Spring said. “This year’s theme was ‘Move to the Beat of Your Own Drum, Feel the Beat!’ The fitness routine was a high impact routine done with drumsticks and lighted ones, too. The show was a wide variety of talent, from skits to a musical array.

“The girls did an amazing job.”

Participating this year were Kayli Stone, Stephanie Glidden, Torrie Vrandenburg, Shayla Trepanier, Mackie Trombley, Mickaela Gunnison and Christina Simpson

“What a great bunch of young ladies,” Spring said.

Mickaela Gunnison received scholastic, fitness and was selected Distinguished Young Woman of Crown Point 2018.

She will represent Crown Point at the 60th-annual state program in Cohoes on July 29.

The other results were: Shayla Trepanier received the interview award, Christina Simpson won Be Your Best Self, self expression, talent, spirit and first runner-up awards. Sophomores and juniors entertained with a fashion show while the judges made their decision for the winners.

The event was held in the Crown Point Central School auditorium.

