Crown Point scouts expanding membership

CROWN POINT | Boy Scout/Cub Scout Troop/Pack 6070 of Crown Point is looking to enroll more scouts.

If interested in joining Troop 6070, contact Scoutmaster Gene Staubitz, 518 572-2284, or email port461@yahoo.com.

“We’re always looking for new recruits,” he said. “The troop is very active.”

Troop meetings are held on Mondays at 6:30 p.m. in the Crown Point Fire Station downstairs. (As a general rule, if there is no school, there is no scout meeting.)

“For scouts, we have from scout rank to two boys working on Eagle Scout paperwork for the eagle badges,” Staubitz said. “It’s very exciting.”

Troop 6070 also has scouts that attend summer camps each summer.

Cub Scout Pack 6070 currently has nine registered Cub Scouts, seven in their Wolf Den and two registered Webelos Scouts. Scoutmaster is Marc Austin. Anyone interested in joining can go to the Scout Hall located in the downstairs of the Crown Point Fire Station on Monday evenings at 5:30 p.m.