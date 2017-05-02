Crown Point State Historic Site to reveal monument

CROWN POINT — The Friends of Crown Point State Historic Site recently announced that they will host an unveiling ceremony for a monument commemorating the Crown Point cannon that Henry Knox hauled from Lake Champlain to Boston at the beginning of the American Revolution.

The ceremony will take place on the afternoon of Saturday, May 13 at 1 p.m. at the Crown Point State Historic Site museum building.

Re-enactors portraying the patriot Green Mountain Boys, under the command of Captain Seth Warner, will arrive to commemorate the May 11, 1775 liberation of 111 cannon from the few British soldiers posted at the fort. An outdoor reception of light refreshments, will follow, rain or shine and is free to the public.

This new monument at Crown Point State Historic Site will complete the 250 mile “Knox Cannon Trail” of 56 monuments — 30 in New York and 26 in Massachusetts — which was installed in 1927 to mark the incredible journey of Colonel Henry Knox between December 5, 1775, and January 24, 1776.

For more information on the ceremony, call 597-4666.