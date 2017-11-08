Crown Point taxes stable

CROWN POINT | The preliminary budget for the Town of Crown Point is showing property taxes flat for homeowners.
The new budget is under the state tax cap for the town, and shows the owner of a $100,000 home paying the same $679 in town taxes for 2018 as this year. That amount doesn’t include water district fees.
The town’s assessed value rose from $152,122,660 to $154,508,984, which accounts for the stable tax rate.
Crown Point budget breakdown
Tax rate per $1,000
in assessed value:
$8.85 2018; $8.84 2017
Over/under tax cap?
Under
Total appropriations:
$2,034,071
Total tax levy:
$1,146,305 2018; $1,131,942 2017; 1.2 percent increase
Total fund balance usage:
$111,953
Public hearing:
Thursday, Nov. 9, 5:45 p.m., Town Hall