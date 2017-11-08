Crown Point taxes stable

CROWN POINT | The preliminary budget for the Town of Crown Point is showing property taxes flat for homeowners.

The new budget is under the state tax cap for the town, and shows the owner of a $100,000 home paying the same $679 in town taxes for 2018 as this year. That amount doesn’t include water district fees.

The town’s assessed value rose from $152,122,660 to $154,508,984, which accounts for the stable tax rate.

Crown Point budget breakdown

Tax rate per $1,000

in assessed value:

$8.85 2018; $8.84 2017

Over/under tax cap?

Under

Total appropriations:

$2,034,071

Total tax levy:

$1,146,305 2018; $1,131,942 2017; 1.2 percent increase

Total fund balance usage:

$111,953

Public hearing:

Thursday, Nov. 9, 5:45 p.m., Town Hall