Crown Point will shine with Memorial Day events

× Expand File photo A colorguard marches in a previous Crown Point Memorial Day parade. This year’s Memorial Day celebration will be held Saturday, May 27 through Monday, May 29.

CROWN POINT — Final plans are being made for the 149th annual Crown Point Memorial Day celebration.

The event covers three days, starting with a new Run/Walk on Saturday, May 27 and culminating in a gala parade on Monday, May 29.

“New this year will be a walk/run from the historic Ironville hamlet to the Town Park,” Memorial Day Committee Chair Jodi Gibb said. “We also are moving our ecumenical church service to an earlier time.”

The theme this year is “Crown Point’s Ironville History.”

“Highlights include three high-energy performances on the main stage in the Town Park, along with a grand fireworks display over the park on Sunday evening, the Solemn Cemetery Tour on Monday morning, and our 149th annual Memorial Day Parade at 2 p.m. on Monday,” Gibbs said.

“We are proud to honor those members of our community who have fought and continue to fight for our freedoms, most especially those individuals who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“Our committee works hard year round planning and raising money to provide an enjoyable event for all. Without the support of our community, this would not be possible.”

Crown Point Supervisor Charlie Harrington praised the work of the committee.

“The annual Memorial Day celebration is the highlight of the year in Crown Point,” he said. “We take great pride in this annual tribute. It is our time to shine.”

2017 Crown Point Memorial Day Celebration

Saturday, May 27

7-8:30 a.m. — registration for 10K/5K/1 Mi. Run/Walk, Ironville to Town Park. Transportation provided to start points. Register and pay $25 adult’s fee at park. Pre-registration is $20; call 597-9297 for details.

Sunday, May 28

9:30 a.m. — Ecumenical Church service, Park Band Stand.

Noon — Town Park opens with rides, food, vendors.

Noon to 4 p.m. — Crown Point Food Pantry Food Drive and raffle.

Noon to 5 p.m. — Penelope the Clown, sponsored by Ticonderoga Federal Credit Union.

2-5 p.m. — Stone Rose band in park.

6-9 p.m. — North Country Travelers band in park.

Dusk — Grand fireworks display over the park.

Monday, May 29 (Memorial Day)

9 a.m. to noon — Solemn Cemetery Tour.

1 p.m. — park opens with rides, food, vendors.

1-5 p.m. — Penelope the Clown.

2-6 p.m. — Crown Point Food Pantry Food Drive and raffle.

2 p.m. — 149th annual Memorial Day Parade.

3 p.m. — parade bands demonstration in park

4-6 p.m. — Grit-N-Whiskey band in park.

6 p.m. — park closes.