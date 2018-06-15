Cryptocurrency takes spotlight in Dem debate

× Expand File photo Candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for New York’s 21st Congressional District are cleaved over if cryptocurrency miners should be embraced or shunned as predatory. PLATTSBURGH | Are crypto miners predators or economic saviors? As localities across the North Country grapple with how to accommodate the influx of cryptocurrency miners flocking to their communities allured by cheap electricity rates, candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for New York’s 21st Congressional District are cleaved over if the emerging industry should be embraced or shunned. “We need to call these companies what they are, and they are predatory," said Emily Martz. "By doing that, we are doing other communities around the nation a favor." Martz said instead of finding ways to accommodate miners, local lawmakers should explore economic development models that have been proven to create jobs and funnel resources towards deserving projects. Bitcoin mining requires banks of computers running algorithms to release a bitcoin, a type of digital cryptocurrency. Several localities, including Massena, Lake Placid, North Elba, the Village of Rouses Point and the City of Plattsburgh, have issued temporary moratoriums on the practice, citing the questionable economic benefit, job creation figures and high consumption of resources that drive utility costs up for homeowners and other consumers. The question was posed as the five candidates seeking to unseat Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) met for the final in a long string of forums in Plattsburgh at a Mountain Lake PBS forum on Tuesday. The event will air Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. × Expand Martz and Dylan Ratigan called cryptocurrency miners predatory and disruptive, while Katie Wilson and Patrick Nelson were more receptive to harnessing their power as positive forces for economic development. While Ratigan said he’s in favor of managing electricity for the emerging businesses, he said communities should take an assertive approach to economic development and not be beholden to the whims of upstart companies. “We must respond to what we want, and not what others seek to exploit from us,” said Ratigan, an entrepreneur who spent years reporting on Wall Street for Bloomberg and other national media outlets. Cryptocurrency only exists, he said, because of the “debasement” of the U.S. dollar as a result of the Wall Street bailouts.

“That created a sense that the integrity of the dollar was not sound as we thought it was, which led to the idea of an invented currency based on the idea of electricity and doing math,” he said. Nelson contended the technology has the opportunity to economically transform struggling communities. He said he was somewhat of a trendsetter in that he was one of the first candidates nationwide to accept bitcoin campaign contributions. Localities which harness the technology may benefit, he said, and should lead with a “light touch.” “We need to have a system that is fair to the communities, but we also need to have one that isn’t restrictive to this new potentially transformational technology,” he said. “In an area that needs jobs and economic development, we should not pass this opportunity by.” The entirety of possible applications for the “blockchain,” which serves as a digital ledger, haven’t not yet been fully explored, he said. “If we call these companies predatory, and shut down these opportunities for innovation, other nations and other communities will benefit from this innovation and economic development,” Nelson said. The issue elicited a spirited exchange in a year-long contest largely devoid of rigorous back-and-forth debate. At one moment, each candidate held up a green card designed for rebuttals at the same time, sparking laughter from the studio audience. Wilson said instead of giving miners access to cheap electricity, localities should offer tax incentives that would allow excess energy to be steered into large-scale greenhouses, which could then be used to grow food to feed local residents. Like Nelson, the candidate said local governments shouldn’t be fearful of the technology and should instead use the industry as a way to innovate and drive development. “This is coming into our future, this is something we do have to prepare for. How can we create a scenario where it works?” Wilson said. “We have an opportunity to turn this into something great instead of being afraid of something new.” Ratigan responded, “Why chose that path when you can define what really matters and get what you want for your community?”