Cryptocurrency takes spotlight in Dem debate

Candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for New York's 21st Congressional District are cleaved over if cryptocurrency miners should be embraced or shunned as predatory.

PLATTSBURGH | Are crypto miners predators or economic saviors?

As localities across the North Country grapple with how to accommodate the influx of cryptocurrency miners flocking to their communities allured by cheap electricity rates, candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for New York’s 21st Congressional District are cleaved over if the emerging industry should be embraced or shunned.

“We need to call these companies what they are, and they are predatory," said Emily Martz. "By doing that, we are doing other communities around the nation a favor."

Martz said instead of finding ways to accommodate miners, local lawmakers should explore economic development models that have been proven to create jobs and funnel resources towards deserving projects.

Bitcoin mining requires banks of computers running algorithms to release a bitcoin, a type of digital cryptocurrency.

Several localities, including Massena, Lake Placid, North Elba, the Village of Rouses Point and the City of Plattsburgh, have issued temporary moratoriums on the practice, citing the questionable economic benefit, job creation figures and high consumption of resources that drive utility costs up for homeowners and other consumers.

The question was posed as the five candidates seeking to unseat Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) met for the final in a long string of forums in Plattsburgh at a Mountain Lake PBS forum on Tuesday.

Martz and Dylan Ratigan called cryptocurrency miners predatory and disruptive, while Katie Wilson and Patrick Nelson were more receptive to harnessing their power as positive forces for economic development.

While Ratigan said he’s in favor of managing electricity for the emerging businesses, he said communities should take an assertive approach to economic development and not be beholden to the whims of upstart companies.

“We must respond to what we want, and not what others seek to exploit from us,” said Ratigan, an entrepreneur who spent years reporting on Wall Street for Bloomberg and other national media outlets.

Cryptocurrency only exists, he said, because of the “debasement” of the U.S. dollar as a result of the Wall Street bailouts.