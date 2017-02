× Expand Photo provided

PLATTSBURGH – Francis Volcheck, Hudson Dunkley, Luke Volcheck, and Robert McNally — these Cub Scouts will compete in the district Pinewood Derby on April 1 at the Champlain Centre Mall in Plattsburgh. Also pictured is Colin Morris, Walter Hodgson, Sullivan Richards, Quinn Selleck, Connor Sharp, Gabe Pasquelera, Scott Patton, Aidan Perez and Cole Sears.