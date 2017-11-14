Cult Classic to hit Westport Central stage

× The Westport Central School Class of 2018 will present “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” Nov. 17-18 in the Bulles Auditorium. Photo by Jill Lbdell

WESTPORT | Vampires and demons have invaded Westport Central School, and it is up to one girl to keep the student body safe.

Buffy.

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” and adaptation of the 1990’s movie which also turned into a television series, will be performed by the senior class at Westport Central School Nov. 17-18 at 7 p.m. in the Bulles Auditorium. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for families.

Under the direction of Scott Gibbs and Cheryl Phillips, students have been preparing for weeks to bring the show to life, including the title role played by Taylor Gough.

“She’s popular and a ditz but hasn’t put her knowledge toward anything,” Gough said about the character. “Once she learns her strength, she becomes more independent and stands up to her popular and airheaded friends. She shows a lot of growth. It’s different doing the senior play. It’s defiantly more stressful because we are more in a time crunch than the spring play. It’s fun to see how we grow together as a class and characters on stage.”

“It’s really exciting to do a production with just our class,” said Lizzie Stephens. “I’ve done other productions with other people, but to put a show with them that I’ve been around for so long is really fun. My character is kind of violent which I’ve never done with that and to get do another side of life.”

“I’m really excited,” said Hannah Schwoebel. “It is a really good bonding experience that we get to share together. My character is really dark and intense. It is really nice to do something that I’m not used to doing or being. It’s nice to do something I’ve never done before.”

“I’ve done a lot of productions, but I’ve never done anything with just our class,” said Malynda Lobdell. “Most of us have been together since kindergarten. You think you know everything about them, but you come to senior play practice and there’s a whole new level as a class and you become a family. It’s so much fun. It’s so much fun falling off stage and stabbing each other with sticks.”