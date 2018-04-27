Cumberland Bay Chorus still strong after half century

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo Members of the Cumberland Bay Chorus, pictured here, rehearsed at the North Country Alliance Church in Plattsburgh last Tuesday.

PLATTSBURGH | Clustered in a close-knit circle at the heart of a Plattsburgh church, a group of men harmonized with seamless precision.

Their voices, an ear-catching concoction, echoed throughout the white-walled room populated only by a handful of chairs and the faint, waft smell of freshly-brewed coffee.

The Cumberland Bay Chorus is a male-only barbershop troupe that attracts singers from all around the North Country.

With 22 members that range in age from 14 to 92, the group boasts a cross-section of the community that they’ve served since 1959.

“We like to sing in the community,” said president Chris Kelly.

And they do it often.

Beyond sustaining a genre of music with roots in the classic American culture of yore, their concerts have come to embody more than just a performance on a stage.

In an era where many local non-profits, civic and charity organizations are struggling to recruit young members, the group’s shows double as a sort of community service put on by dedicated local-minded people, neighbors singing for neighbors often free of charge.

“We want to give back to the community,” Kelly said. “This community has been so good for us, we do it for them.”

The chorus meets once a week, Tuesday nights from 7-9 p.m., and rehearse for appearances at a variety of venues: schools, nursing homes, churches and competitions.

They’re always looking for new members.

“This group is a family,” said Kelly.

Behind him, members filed through the doors and greeted one another, their voices swiftly rising in quick bursts of harmony as he continued his thought.

“I don’t think anyone would hesitate to help others.”

Their next show is a big one. On May 4-5, the clan will travel to Lake George for a combination conference-competition, where they’ll perform alongside a group from Montreal, Canada.

It won’t be long before they’re off to Lake Placid, where the chorus will perform at Elderwood on May 19.

“It’s really a hobby for us,” Kelly said.

Interested in tagging along?

Stop by the North Country Alliance Church on Tuesday at 7 p.m., or contact Mike Deeb (518-561-0545), for more information.