Cumberland Head Elementary welcomes new principal

BEEKMANTOWN | Darcy Stoutenger has been appointed as the new principal of Cumberland Head Elementary.

The Beekmantown Central School District Board of Education (BOE) appointed Stoutenger to the position at a special meeting last week.

Her predecessor, Garth Freshette, recently retired, according to Stoutenger.

“Cumberland Head has a very good reputation for being a state of the art school with a lot of extremely talented and devoted teachers,” Stoutenger told The Sun. “I want to continue in that fashion.”

Darcy Stoutenger, who currently lives in Plattsburgh, has worked at Davis Elementary in Malone for the past 15 years. She specializes in reading and pre-K literacy.

“I want to make sure our parents, families and children have a wonderful, positive school experience,” she said.

According to documents obtained through the BOE, Stoutenger’s salary is set at $85,000 for the 2017-18 fiscal year. Her term will run through Aug. 20, 2021.

As for what Stoutenger is most looking forward to as part of her new role:

“I’m looking forward to greeting each of (the students) on their first day of school,” she said. “That will be exciting.”

For more information on Cumberland Elementary and the Beekmantown Central School District, visit bcsdk12.org.