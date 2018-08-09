Cummings Park to be dedicated

× Putnam Supervisor John LaPointe sits in the new Cummings Park on Lake Champlain. Photo by Tim Rowland

PUTNAM | Over the past 10 years, the Town of Putnam purchased a marvelous chunk of land on Lake Champlain and built a pavillion for a community park.

But there was a problem. The park lay between the lake and a rail line, and the Canadian Pacific balked at making a formal crossing out of an old farm lane.

Even with a favorable court ruling in hand it was slow going, said Putnam Supervisor John LaPointe.

“It took us 10 years to get the railroad to budge,” he said. But perseverance won the day, and on Saturday, Aug. 11 at 11 a.m. the town will dedicate the scenic park, which is located at 728 County Route 2. The public is invited.

Cummings Park is named for the couple who once farmed the land, Robert and Elizabeth Cummings. The pavillion is named for James P. King of Putnam, who had successful careers in the Marines, education and politics. The picnic tables in the pavillion were built and donated by Chris Mallon.

The 12-acre park includes nearly a half-mile of waterfront looking out on the Vermont farms across the lake. It’s a beautiful spot,” said Town Clerk Darlene Kerr, adding that it is already popular for weddings, reunions and showers. The pavillion is available on a first-come, first served basis with a refundable, $200 security deposit.

The stretch of water is popular among anglers, and in the winter LaPoint said the Cummings would rent out ice shanties. It is also becoming quite the destination for birders, one of whom has recorded 100 species, including osprey and bald eagles.

The property cost $184,000, and improvements have totaled about $600,000 most all of which has been funded with grant money. Along with the pavillion there is a boat launch for small craft in the summer and snowmobiles in the winter.

LaPonte said the property was a priority for the town, which had access to Lake George, but not Lake Champlain. The property has been planted with trees and rain gardens, and eventually he said the town hopes to have a trail along the lake. As more people discover the park, he said he expects it to become an increasingly popular spot.

“It’s a million dollar view,” he said.