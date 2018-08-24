Cunningham fined for building violation

× Greg Cunningham exits the Moriah Town Court after pleading guilty to one count of owning an unsafe building. Photo by Tim Rowland

PORT HENRY | A Moriah town justice fined Greg Cunningham $250 Tuesday, for failing to shore up a fire-gutted building in downtown Port Henry.

Cunningham is still legally on the hook for additional fines, but further court proceedings were halted due to a paperwork mixup.

Cunningham was criminally charged with owning an unsafe building, an offense punishable by a fine of $250 and up to 15 days in jail for each day the building remains a hazard.

He pleaded guilty to the charge and in a prepared statement, he apologized to the community for the hazard, which he said had lingered unabated due to circumstances beyond his control.

The statement angered Moriah Supervisor Tom Scozzafava, who said the town made every effort to work with Cunningham, all to no avail.

“I think it’s sickening that the man gets to walk away with a $250 fine after all he has cost the community,” Scozzafava said.

While he’s still waiting for the final price tag to be calculated, Scozzafava estimated total costs at $40,000.

Scozzafava said the town will file liens on the property.

“The system is badly broken,” he said. “There’s no consequences.”

The charges date back to July 12, meaning that he was liable for 38 days worth of violations, the town contended.

But the town could only show proof that deputies had served Cunningham with the original complaint, not the document stating that the violation was punishable on a per-day basis.

That means the town will have to go through the process again to levy additional penalties, which the town indicated it will do.

“This isn’t over,” Scozzafava said after the hearing.

Representing himself, Cunningham told Justice Richard Carpenter that he would plead to the one charge, but not the others.

In a statement read to the court, he said a misunderstanding with his insurance company had held up his plans to salvage the first floor of the building, as had a state requirement that he pay for an asbestos study.

“Despite the huge financial burden, we intended to meet our obligation to the community,” he said.

But as the weeks and months went by, the town became increasingly frustrated with the lack of progress.

Town officials said they were getting no cooperation from Cunningham, and in July petitioned the courts to tear down the building due to it being a safety hazard.

The court agreed with the town, and the building came down earlier this month. The cost of demolition will be assigned to the property in the form of liens that will have to be repaid if Cunningham is to retain the property, Scozzafava said.

“This is one of the most difficult situations I’ve dealt with in public office,” Scozzafava told Carpenter. “It sounds nice, all the things he wanted to do, but he did nothing and that’s a fact.”

Cunningham said he and his family have tried to do good work, offering apartments for battered women and mentoring for addicts.

He said losing the building, coupled with his wife’s illness have made it a difficult time.

“I have not been functioning well,” he said.

But Scozzafava said the town has spent tens of thousands of dollars and untold hours trying to find a way to work with Cunningham to solve the problem, and then demolishing the building when he failed to engage.

“I have no sympathy for him,” Scozzafava said. “I have sympathy for the taxpayers who will have to pay.”