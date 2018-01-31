Cuomo announces $100m for North Country broadband funding

× Expand Pete DeMola Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the final round of funding for the state's universal broadband grant program on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018.

PLATTSBURGH | The state has announced $100 million in funding to provide broadband for underserved North Country communities.

The announcement comes as the state nears the finish line for an ambitious project to fully wire the state with high-speed broadband by the end of this year.

“When we started this program just a few years ago, 20 percent of the North Country had internet access,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo. “Now with round three, 100 percent internet access in the North Country.”

The first two phrases of the New NY Broadband Program has injected $40 million in direct state investment in the region.

The state has pledged up to $500 million, which will be leveraged with private investment through three rounds of grant funding.

The package announced on Tuesday includes $341 million statewide for the so-called “last mile” funding, or monies to cover the thorniest, remote areas of the state, many of which rely on spotty satellite service — or have no coverage at all — due to the often-prohibitive cost of installation.

“The bids go out today,” Cuomo told reporters after the event at Clinton Community College. “The majority of the work will be about one year, but it depends on what part of the North Country. Some areas are harder to get to than others.”

The 43 awarded projects will cover 122,285 locations statewide.

Eighteen providers received nearly $210,000 in contracts, with six serving the North Country, including Frontier Communications, Hughes Network Systems, Mohawk Networks, Slic Network Solutions, TDS Telecom and Verizon, who had previously opted out of participating in the program.

Exact details on which providers will serve which communities are forthcoming, according to the governor’s office.

Frontier and Slic received funds to wire communities in Essex and Clinton counties last February as part of the second phase of the project, and installation work on those efforts is ongoing.

The third and final round will also deploy satellite technology offering download speeds of at least 25 megabits per second. But the ultimate goal, the governor said, is 100 mbps, the state’s definition of high-speed broadband.

Select projects will also leverage up to $170 million in additional support from the federal Connect America Fund.