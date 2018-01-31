Cuomo announces $100m for North Country broadband funding

Pete DeMola
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the final round of funding for the state's universal broadband grant program on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018.
PLATTSBURGH | The state has announced $100 million in funding to provide broadband for underserved North Country communities.
The announcement comes as the state nears the finish line for an ambitious project to fully wire the state with high-speed broadband by the end of this year.
“When we started this program just a few years ago, 20 percent of the North Country had internet access,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo. “Now with round three, 100 percent internet access in the North Country.”
The first two phrases of the New NY Broadband Program has injected $40 million in direct state investment in the region.
The state has pledged up to $500 million, which will be leveraged with private investment through three rounds of grant funding.
The package announced on Tuesday includes $341 million statewide for the so-called “last mile” funding, or monies to cover the thorniest, remote areas of the state, many of which rely on spotty satellite service — or have no coverage at all — due to the often-prohibitive cost of installation.
“The bids go out today,” Cuomo told reporters after the event at Clinton Community College. “The majority of the work will be about one year, but it depends on what part of the North Country. Some areas are harder to get to than others.”
The 43 awarded projects will cover 122,285 locations statewide.
Eighteen providers received nearly $210,000 in contracts, with six serving the North Country, including Frontier Communications, Hughes Network Systems, Mohawk Networks, Slic Network Solutions, TDS Telecom and Verizon, who had previously opted out of participating in the program.
Exact details on which providers will serve which communities are forthcoming, according to the governor’s office.
Frontier and Slic received funds to wire communities in Essex and Clinton counties last February as part of the second phase of the project, and installation work on those efforts is ongoing.
The third and final round will also deploy satellite technology offering download speeds of at least 25 megabits per second. But the ultimate goal, the governor said, is 100 mbps, the state’s definition of high-speed broadband.
Select projects will also leverage up to $170 million in additional support from the federal Connect America Fund.
END ZONE
Officials appeared to breathe a sigh of relief that the end game was finally in sight.
“This gets us in the end zone,” said state Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury). “We will never have any growth in the North Country if we don’t have any cell coverage or broadband.”
Zooming out, the governor has been a ongoing and constant champion for the North Country, the lawmaker said, citing economic development awards, funds to shore up Olympic venues and the governor’s support for Lake Placid’s bid to host the 2023 World University Games.
The broadband funds will help mop up remaining areas in northern Franklin, Essex and Clinton counties which have long been underserved.
“This is really great news,” said Adirondack Local Government Review Board Chairman Jerry Delaney, who also serves as a Town of Saranac Councilman. “I’m looking forward to the details, and looking to see how long it’s going to take to roll out.”
LONG JOURNEY
But the road to get here has been touch-and-go since a newly-elected Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul announced the program in her first official visit to Lake Placid in 2015.
Delays in grant reimbursements have marred projects, while others have been held up by the nuts and bolts underpinning the “make-ready” stage of the process, or the pre-construction phase of actually deploying the technology.
In Schroon Lake, for instance, residents waited for years for the provider to secure investment funding, which was followed by spells of waiting for Adirondack Park Agency approval of pole replacements by the utility provider.
It’s a hurdle that also tripped up Charter Communications.
While the Connecticut-based firm was ordered by the state Public Service Commission (PSC) to expand access to 145,000 underserved homes statewide as part of their merger agreement with Time Warner, the firm didn’t hit the mandated benchmarks and was subsequently fined last September.
They’ve since made inroads. But they blamed the delays on a prolonged pole-attachment approval process.
Other issues have revolved around slow and intermittent service provided by some of the grant recipients.
The governor said on Tuesday the state will work to ensure their investments are safeguarded.
“They are a regulated public entity by the state under the Public Service Commission, and they handle any consumer complaints,” Cuomo said, referring to internet service providers. “These are companies that we’re subsidizing to provide the service. If they’re not providing the service, we want to know about it.”
Despite the victory-lap nature of the event, the governor appeared to leave the door open for wiggle room in meeting the goal, which is just 11 months away.
“Some areas are a little harder,” he cautioned. “The most isolated the area, the harder.”
But it’s a project the governor said may serve as a national blueprint.
“Nobody is doing it to this extent,” he said, citing the complexity of wiring some of the most remote swatches of the state. “But relatively we got it done in a short amount of time, about four years, starting at ground zero with no precedent.”
Essex County Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Shaun Gillilland has been a frequent critic of the program, arguing that the U.S. Census maps used to discern unserved areas have been inaccurate, leading to fears that some communities may ultimately be left out.
Gillilland called Tuesday’s announcement “extremely heartening.”
But the devil is in the details, he said.
“It would be nice to speak with the companies and have a partnership between the municipalities involved and the commercial winners, because this does affect everybody," he said.