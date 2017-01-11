Cuomo announces $38m for Plattsburgh Airport upgrades

× Expand Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday announced $38 million in funding to make Plattsburgh International Airport a “full economic hub for the North Country.” Pictured above: Renderings of the proposed design.

ALBANY — Looks like he saved the best for last.

In his final of six regional state of the state addresses, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday announced $38 million in funding to make Plattsburgh International Airport a “full economic hub for the North Country.”

The proposed redesign, said the governor, includes the creation of a new air cargo receiving and distribution center, general aviation customs facility.

The upgrades will allow manufacturers to transport their materials, a measure the governor said will lead to job creation and attract new companies to the region.

Transforming the underutilized former military facility and transforming it into an “industrial incubator” will be a boon for the region, said Cuomo.

“The most impactful components of this plan revolve around modernizing the facility to support the growing transportation equipment and aerospace industry in and around Plattsburgh and the entire North Country region,” said his office in a statement following the hour-long address at the University at Albany.

A proposed new general aviation customs facility, which is also part of the proposed project, will expand international connectivity and allow foreign aircraft to use the airport as a base of operations.

A new multimodal facility will also improve mobility options for both passengers and employees.

New retail and concession options are also planned.

The project, which has a total cost of $43 million, is expected to create 825 new construction jobs, and comes with a 24 month timeline.

The funds appear to be a done deal and were awarded through the state’s Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition.

The airport's funding proposal was developed by Clinton County legislators and staff and the North Country Chamber and the Development Corporation, which will develop and manage one of the new industrial facilities to be created on the airport site.

North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said the team worked through last weekend to respond to final questions and complete the job of making the case for such a major state investment.

"It was a great team effort," Douglas said.

Douglas, who attended the Albany rollout, said he promised the governor he "will be proud of what is done with this investment and in response to his confidence in us."

Other local officials hailed the announcement.

“This is transformational news!” wrote Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman on Twitter. “Many-many-many great things for the #Plattsburgh Region and #NYS outline in @NYGovCuomo #NYSOS #Excelsior.”

The announcement is just the latest in a series of state investments in the region over the past year.

Plattsburgh received $125 million in state funds for Norsk Titanium, $10 million as part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, and $61 million last month in regional economic state development funds.

"We clearly have earned the attention, confidence and support of Gov. Cuomo and his administration and are very appreciative," Douglas said.

Cuomo has announced upgrades for other airports this week, including JFK and LaGuardia in New York City and Hancock International in Syracuse.

Other North Country initiatives include a proposed 350-mile multi-use trail that would link in with Lake George and Ticonderoga on its way to the Canadian border and funds for clean water drinking infrastructure.

Cuomo also called for legislators to approve ridesharing upstate, allowing operators like Lyft and Uber to operate.

We’ll have more on the proposals throughout the week.