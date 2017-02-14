Cuomo announces coding competition to promote tuition plan

× Expand Photo by Kevin P. Coughlin/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo Gov. Andrew Cuomo has launched a coding challenge for all students at state schools, part of a push to promote his free college tuition plan. Cuomo is pictured here with U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont at LaGuardia Community College on Jan. 3, 2017.

PLATTSBURGH — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has launched an aggressive campaign to promote his free tuition program for all state schools.

To promote the initiative, the governor last week announced a coding challenge for all SUNY and CUNY students.

The contest invites student developers and designers to create a “digital prototype to encourage students to talk to students about the Excelsior Scholarship,” the official name of the proposal.

The competition will be conducted in two rounds over the coming weeks, ending with a final judging hosted by the governor in New York City in early-March.

SUNY Plattsburgh said details remain scant.

Information for the “Making College Possible Coding Challenge” went out to the campus community just last week, said a spokesperson.

“Once we have more information, then we can tell you if any of our students will be participating, and whether their project would sync with any SUNY Plattsburgh programs,” said Gerrianne Downs, the spokesperson.

But the state hopes a cash bonus may sweeten the deal.

SUNY Chancellor Nancy L. Zimpher announced the university system will award its top three finishers an additional $2,000 per team as an added incentive to compete.

The competition will take place over the next few weeks, according to the governor’s office.

BIG PUSH

Cuomo has made the free college proposal a centerpiece of this year’s executive budget, which is due March 31.

The $163 million program calls for existing funding gaps to be closed, and would provide free tuition for up to 940,000 families statewide, covering those who earn up to $125,000 per year.

In the North Country, 84.8 percent of families would be eligible, according to materials provided by the governor’s office, which is tied for the highest in the state.

If approved by the state legislature, the new initiative will be phased in over three years, beginning for those making up to $100,000 annually in the fall of 2017 and increasing to $110,000 in 2018 before reaching $125,000 in 2019.

Critics have said the program would be detrimental to private colleges, including Paul Smiths and Clarkson University.

The state fired back at these criticisms last week in an New York Daily News op-ed.

This year’s executive budget provides $400 million in state grants to private colleges, and the governor has invested more than $2.4 billion in private schools since 2011, wrote Jim Malatras, director of state operations.

The state also provides grants to approximately 90,000 students to attend private schools.

“Yet even with the unprecedented state support for private schools in this year’s budget, some private colleges are demanding even more funding, so that they are treated essentially the same as public schools under the governor’s program,” Malatras wrote.

“We can’t and shouldn’t do it. The average tuition for a private school in New York is $34,000 a year compared to roughly $6,400 at SUNY and CUNY four-year schools and $4,300 at our community colleges.”

According to Keith Tyo, SUNY Plattsburgh President John Ettling’s chief of staff, the school is positioned to handle a possible influx of students.

“We do have the capacity for additional students to enroll at SUNY Plattsburgh, and we look forward to any influx in our enrollment that the Excelsior Scholarship Program might afford,” Tyo said. “While this program would help increase the number of students wanting to come to college, it would also help retain students who might have to consider leaving campus for financial reasons by closing the gap in tuition funding not covered by Federal and State financial support.”