Cuomo endorses Democratic-sponsored Medicaid plan

× Expand Photo provided Gov. Andrew Cuomo has endorsed a Democratic-sponsored House measure to relieve counties of Medicaid costs. Cuomo is pictured here speaking in Albany on Jan. 11, 2017.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Following a nasty back-and-forth that saw state officials go to war with federal Republican lawmakers over a state takeover of Medicaid costs, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has endorsed a plan by House Democrats that would reduce the burden for local governments.

The state contributes as much as $30 billion more in federal taxes than it receives, said the governor.

This essentially amounts to subsidizing other states.

But a change in how the federal Medicaid funds are allocated would lead to savings.

Increasing the state’s Federal Medical Assistance Percentage by 4 percent under the proposed “Empire State Equity Act” would generate an additional $2.3 billion in federal Medicaid funds, Cuomo said.

If the legislation is passed, the state would then use those funds to lower the local share of Medicaid costs — but only if counties agreed to lower property taxes by the same amount.

According to materials provided by the governor’s office, this would net the average Essex County homeowner $161 in savings; Clinton, $344, Franklin, $299, and Warren, $226.

“While some members of Congress are content to play political games at the expense of their constituents, I’m proud to join members of the New York Congressional Delegation in support of this legislation, which provides much-needed property tax relief while protecting New York’s healthcare system,” said Cuomo in a statement. “This measure doesn’t rob Peter to pay Paul, it provides real savings for New Yorkers.”

The proposal was rolled out by a handful of Democratic lawmakers, including Paul Tonko, who represents New York’s 20th Congressional District.

“Bringing a fairer share of our federal tax money back home to New York will help our counties and our taxpayers,” Tonko said in a statement. “This legislation restores equity to that budget equation.”

Counties are required to chip in 13 percent for Medicaid costs; the state, 26 percent. Local officials have long complained that their share is an unfunded mandate that eats into their annual tax levies.

The now-nixed GOP proposal, which was benched after last month’s cancelled vote to repeal the ACA, would have banned states from collecting local Medicaid shares, a measure its proponents, including local officials, said would relieve localities of a troublesome burden.

But Cuomo said the amendment would have cost the state $2.3 billion over four years, and led state officials in an assault against the proposal.

The governor’s endorsement of the policy marks his latest foray into national politics as he attempts to position the Empire State as a bulwark against a GOP-led federal government — and as he purportedly eyes the White House in 2020.

Despite the new Cuomo-endorsed measure, House Republicans, who have criticized the state’s high Medicaid expenditures, still say their plan is a better one.

“While I’m glad they’ve temporarily walked back their flamboyant ‘death trap’ tantrum, it’s on Mr. Cuomo and state legislators to end the Medicaid mandate,” said John Faso (R-Kinderhook) in a statement.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) said the state’s $27 billion Medicaid liability is the largest in the nation.

“Governor Cuomo should push the state to take these burdensome requirements off our county governments and work to make Albany accountable for their own budgeting,” Stefanik said in a statement.

Republicans have also taken to blasting the state’s economic development programs, which they said are wasteful and have a poor record of job creation.

The governor, say Republicans, can eliminate those programs to fill potential gaps in Medicaid — including if the federal government and the new Republican-led White House limits its expansion to states.

“Governor Cuomo will spend billions of dollars on corporate welfare in his budget and millions more on self-serving television commercials,” Faso said. “If he cannot, by 2020, spare 1.5 percent to cover his state government’s share of Medicaid costs, it will be remembered as another broken promise to Upstate New York.”

The governor’s office had called that suggestion “nonsensical,” citing spending cuts, the low operating margins of the state’s hospital sector and the state-implemented 3 percent cap on Medicaid growth.

“They don’t get it,” wrote Richard Azzopardi, a spokesman for the governor, on Twitter. “Their plan would shift the same tax burden & destroy local care. Ours = real relief & + parity.”