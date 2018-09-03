Cuomo foe Nixon brings insurgent message to Saratoga Springs

× Expand Pete DeMola Cynthia Nixon, who is challenging Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary on Sept. 13, stumped in Saratoga Springs on Sunday.

SARATOGA SPRINGS | Democratic gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon stumped in Saratoga Springs on Sunday.

The brief stop at the Saratoga Arts Center was the furthest north she has steered her insurgent primary campaign since announcing a challenge to Gov. Andrew Cuomo in March.

The “Sex and the City” actor delivered comments to an energetic, sign-waving crowd of about 120 people who were shuttled from a narrow hallway to a larger room shortly before the event.

Nixon sailed through a progressive wish list, including full funding for public education, single-payer health care, voting reform, giving driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants, universal rent control and criminal justice reforms.

The self-described democratic socialist repeatedly excoriated the governor for not being suitably progressive, accusing him of “governing like a Republican.”

She repeatedly highlighted his governing partnership with the now-dissolved IDC, a group of breakaway Senate Democrats who caucused with the GOP until their return to the Democratic fold earlier this year.

“Andrew Cuomo handed over to the Republican Party of New York the ability to block almost every progressive piece of legislation we have had in this state,” Nixon said, citing campaign finance reform, public education funding and the Dream Act as examples.

The state Assembly has passed the New York Health Act numerous times and is just one co-sponsor away in the Senate of having a majority. Nixon repeatedly stressed the need to flesh out Democratic ranks, and as governor, she pledged to sign the bill.

She also criticized Cuomo as a “corporate Democrat,” citing his lack of small dollar donations.

UPSTATE AGAIN OVERLOOKED

Last week’s debate between Cuomo and Nixon was widely criticized for a lack of emphasis on upstate issues. (Nixon has since challenged the governor to a second, upstate-only event.)

But despite the upstate swing which also took Nixon to Syracuse, Albany, Rochester, Ithaca and Schenectady, those issues again largely took a backseat during her half-hour stemwider.

Nixon did not mention economic development, rural transportation, shared services and local government in her remarks, and largely glossed over upstate infrastructure needs and environmental programming.

The first-time candidate did, however, criticize the governor’s two percent tax cap, referring to it as an “austerity budget” balanced on the backs of the state’s most economically disadvantaged residents.

“He has starved our cities and our towns and our rural areas of the most basic services,” Nixon said.

On environmental issues, the candidate called for a “polluter’s tax” she said would generate $7 billion in one year and subsequently “turbo-change” a shift to renewable energy that would create 100,000 jobs statewide.

Following the event, Nixon cited broadband, marijuana legalization and low milk prices crippling the state’s dairy industry issues important for rural voters.

“We need to do a much better job supporting our farmers,” said Nixon. “Certainly our dairy farmers are in a real crisis right now with the falling prices of milk. I think we need to do a better job supporting them; for local banks, to have more pressure put on them to fund local farmers, and I think we should really consider when you’re talking about the multi-state dairy co-ops that are hogging the lion’s share of the industry, I think we need to think about putting caps on milk production so that we’re not just driving the price of milk down and driving our dairy farmers out of business.”

WAVE PREDICTED

Unlike Cuomo, who has made attacking President Trump the centerpiece of his bid for a third term, Nixon gave the president scant mention.

Electing progressive Democrats in November is an opportunity for “real foundational change,” she said.

“I am tired of California getting all the glory,” Nixon said. “New York is the rightful seat of the Resistance.”

A Quinnipiac University poll released in July revealed Cuomo leading Nixon 59 to 23 percent.

Nixon acknowledged she faces a “David and Goliath” moment in her effort to dislodge Cuomo in the Sept. 13 primary.

But she cited what she said was surging Democratic voter registration alongside come-from-behind victories like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over Rep. Joe Crowley earlier this summer as evidence that a progressive moment is brewing, and that her support may be underestimated.

“This is why they didn’t see us coming,” she said. “This is a real moment.”

Joe Seeman, an event co-organizer, brushed off critiques of the lack of emphasis on upstate issues.

“Upstate and downstate people are the same,” Seeman said. “The notion that we’re in some way different is B.S. and that’s putting it mildly,” he said. “We need good-paying jobs, we need a clean environment, we need clean energy, we need health care for all New Yorkers upstate and downstate.”

But perhaps the interests of Wall Street denizens and other “one-percenters” diverge from the general public, he admitted, somewhat tongue-in-cheek.

Patrick Nelson, member-elect to the state Democratic Party Committee and former candidate for New York’s 21st Congressional District, rallied the crowd ahead of the event.

Cuomo categorically ruled out running for president in 2020 in last week's debate, and pledged to serve his full third term if re-elected.

“The only caveat is if God strikes me dead,” Cuomo said.

But Nelson scoffed at the pledge, and said the media will likely continue to include the governor in their coverage of the emerging horse race.

“What does it say about our politics that if we hear something from a politician's mouth, we immediately don’t believe them?” he said.

The Cuomo campaign batted away Nixon's criticisms.

“No matter how many times Cynthia Nixon reads the same scripted lines, she cannot turn fiction into fact," said Abbey Collins, campaign spokesman. "Governor Cuomo has the most progressive record of any governor in the nation — passing marriage equality, toughest gun safety laws, comprehensive paid family leave, a $15 minimum wage and banning fracking. The governor is focused on results. We’ll leave the baseless election year rhetoric to others.”

COBB WON’T ENDORSE

Democratic candidate Tedra Cobb, who is challenging Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro), did not attend the event.

Cuomo has vowed to help defeat members of New York’s GOP congressional delegation. His campaign in July donated $2,700 to the Democratic congressional hopefuls in New York challenging Republicans, the maximum amount allowed under the law.

But despite being backed by Cuomo financially, Cobb will not endorse in the contest.

"Tedra Cobb has not endorsed either candidate at this point in time,” said Cobb spokesman Brian Phillips Jr. “She will wait and support whomever wins the primary. Tedra Cobb is going to let the Democratic process and voters decide."

Stefanik and Green Party candidate Lynn Kahn have endorsed their party's gubernatorial candidates, Marc Molinaro and Howie Hawkins, respectively.

This story has been updated.