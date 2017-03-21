Cuomo: Health care amendment act of ‘targeted war’ by House GOP

× Expand Provided via the Office of the Governor of the State of New York New York could lose as much as $7 billion over the next four years with the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, said Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday.

ALBANY — For months, the state has been sounding the alarms on how the repeal of the Affordable Care Act would blow a huge hole in the state budget.

But paired with other cuts, the number could now reach as high as $7 billion over the next four years.

About $4.6 billion of that would come from a loss of federal funding.

Under an amendment attached to the American Health Care Act by Reps. Chris Collins and John Faso on Monday, the state would lose an additional $2.3 billion if it did not take over the Medicaid share currently paid by counties.

'TARGETED WAR'

In an emotionally charged news conference, Gov. Andrew Cuomo repeatedly singled out the two lawmakers, both upstate Republicans, and likened the amendment to “a targeted war on New York.”

“This is a radically conservative position,” said Cuomo. “This is zealotry. This is their adherence to a political orthodoxy over public service.”

The proposal, added late Monday night as a sweetener for GOP lawmakers from New York, applies only to counties outside of New York City — and only to the Empire State.

About 2.7 million state residents are on Medicaid, said Jason Helgerson, the state’s Medicaid director, who likened the amendment to a “reverse Robin Hood” situation.

“We’re literally going to take from the poor and the sick in this country and this state and we’re going to give it to our wealthiest citizens,” Helgerson said.

When Medicaid-related care is calculated, the number rises to 40 percent of the state’s population.

New York currently raises $7.5 billion from local governments to fund its $27 billion Medicaid liability.

That’s the second-highest in the nation and 44 percent more than the national average, wrote Collins on Twitter.

Counties chip in 13 percent.

“Not zealotry, just long overdue Medicaid program consolidation,” wrote Faso on Twitter.

'CANNOT PAY'

The legislation, which comes up for a House vote on Thursday, would also switch Medicaid funding to block grants (as opposed to open-ended federal funding paired with state monies), which would cap funding at a fixed amount annually despite how many enrollees are in the system.

Critics, including Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), said it would be “devastating” for bigger hospitals.

But the state cannot fill the shortfalls, Cuomo said, making it not as much a cost-shift as it is a total erosion of Medicaid.

“The state is not going to pay, and cannot pay,” said Cuomo.

“There is no fairy that is going to float down and hand over a $2.3 billion shortfall that the counties lack.”

The gap would instead fall on hospitals, nursing homes and rural health care providers, he said, many of which are unequipped to handle a potential increase in emergency room visits and are already on the bubble — including facilities like Southampton Hospital, which he said was insolvent.

Economies, especially in rural areas, are intrinsically linked to healthcare.

“You will literally decimate the healthcare industry,” Cuomo said.

A constellation of providers across the country have sounded off against the AHCA, including the American Hospital Association and American Medical Association.

“Virtually every provider and national hospital group opposes this bill — and for good reason,” said Bea Grause, president of the Healthcare Association of New York State, said in a conference call with reporters.

“If this was easy to fix, we would have done it already.”

‘ONE LESS JET’

What often gets lost in the debate, said Helgerson, is the county share of Medicaid costs in the state has actually been reduced over time, from 25 percent in 1960 to the current 13 percent.

And the Medicaid cap to counties has actually fallen under the ACA and amid the state’s ongoing reforms.

Cuomo said he has put a 3 percent cap on Medicaid growth since taking office.

“Three percent per year is one of the lowest growth rates in the country,” he said.

Cuomo, a Democrat, didn’t address President Trump in his comments, and touted his work with Republicans in the state legislature, citing the passage of six timely budgets as evidence of a good working relationship.

But, he said: “It’s now clear that there’s a radical conservative ideology that has taken over, and is driving the policy.”

On suggesting a possible solution:

“Buy one less jet, one less tank, and pay my Medicaid — that’s my suggestion,” Cuomo said.

The National Republican Congressional Committee punched back against his forceful comments.

“Andrew Cuomo is in full meltdown realizing his rabid zealotry in imposing unfunded mandates on cash-strapped county governments may soon come to an end giving local property taxpayers desperately needed relief,” said spokesman Chris Pack in a statement. “Once again, Cuomo’s proving what a hypocrite he is.”

LOCAL SUPPORT

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) supports the measure, citing the cost-savings at the county level.

“Counties across my district and across New York are being unfairly subjected to massive financial liabilities being imposed by the state that can have severe impact on our local property taxes,” Stefanik said in a statement.

But Cuomo questioned if savings would actually materialize, and dismissed the amendment as a way to curry favor with county executives.

“Do they pocket the cost?” he asked, somewhat acerbically, in a conference call with reporters.

Essex County’s shares are capped about $6.9 million annually — about 33 percent of the total tax levy.

The statewide average is 44.3 percent, according to Faso’s office.

“Now the state folks know what an unfunded mandate feels like,” said Essex County Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Shaun Gillilland.

He added: “New York counties have been requesting for years to have the state pick up the cost of Medicaid. It had been crippling county budgets. Unfortunately, it fell on deaf ears. Glad the federal representatives finally understood and took action.”

The House is slated to vote on the bill Thursday.

“You do everything you can in two days,” said Cuomo, “but it’s two days.”

The governor said reconciliation in the Senate would be a “nightmare scenario" because it would carve Democrats out of the loop.

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) called the amendment “disgraceful” on a conference call with reporters Tuesday.

“I don’t think the Senate is going to support the current bill in this form, and an amendment like this isn’t going to help it,” Gillibrand said.