Cuomo leads assault against tax plan

Photo provided/Office of the Governor
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, pictured here with U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer in October, is highly critical of the tax reform bill that cleared the U.S. Senate last week.
ALBANY | Gov. Andrew Cuomo isn’t mincing words when it comes to the tax reform bill that cleared the U.S. Senate last week, calling it “trickle-down on steroids” and “a fraud” perpetrated on the American public.
Cuomo reserved particular vitriol for the amendment that would end state and local tax deductions up to $10,000 annually.
Rolling back the provision known as SALT is a deliberate attempt to target high-tax states like New York, he said, which sends $40 billion more in tax revenue to Washington, D.C. than it receives.
“It’s political retaliation through the tax code,” he said Monday on conference call with reporters. “It will be devastating for the states that are affected.
“It’s 40 percent of the GDP — you’re targeting the blue states.”
The average deduction for taxpayers in the Empire State is more than $6,000 per year. But capping the tax break may also impact high-earners who would leave the state, he said
Cuomo was joined on the call with Gov. Jerry Brown of California and Gov-elect Phil Murphy of New Jersey.
All three came out swinging against the bill.
Brown said the measure exacerbates inequality, and would further divide an already-divided nation.
“It is evil in the extreme,” said Brown, who likened Republican lawmakers to “mafia thugs.”
“It’s going to divide the hell out of us and give crumbs to 40 percent of the people.”
Brown also criticized the bill for increasing the federal deficit by $1.5 trillion over the next decade, a measure Cuomo said was part of a calculated Republican strategy.
“They are creating the debt that will then justify their second philosophical step, which is to cut government spending, and do it by hurting the poorest Americans,” Cuomo said.
If signed by President Trump, the bill would give Republicans a much-needed legislative victory in a year largely devoid of them.
The GOP-led House passed their version of the bill in November, and the two measures contain many of the same provisions, including doubling the standard deductions for filers.
But unlike the measure that narrowly passed the House, the Senate bill contains deep changes to health care, including rolling back the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate requiring people to purchase health insurance.
State officials have warned this may destabilize the state’s health insurance exchange.
The Senate version would also let taxpayers deduct mortgage interest up to $1 million, and the House version would cap at $500,000.
Both of New York’s senators, Kirsten Gillibrand and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, have condemned the legislation, which passed 51-49.
“In my long career in politics, I have not seen a more regressive piece of legislation, so devoid of a rationale, so ill-suited for the condition of the country, so removed from the reality of what the American people need,” wrote Schumer on Twitter.
Trump praised Republican lawmakers.
“Biggest Tax Bill and Tax Cuts in history just passed in the Senate,” he wrote on Twitter. “Now these great Republicans will be going for final passage. Thank you to House and Senate Republicans for your hard work and commitment!”
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called the Senate’s passage of its tax bill a “great day for the country.”
House Speaker Paul Ryan praised his colleagues in the upper chamber, and said tax reform will lead to faster economic growth and trigger job creation.
“For the first time since 1986, both the House and the Senate have passed a major overhaul of our nation’s tax code,” he said. “Now we will move quickly to a conference committee so we can get a final bill to President Trump’s desk.”
STEFANIK SOUNDS OFF
Now that the bill has cleared the Senate, the two chambers will start the reconciliation process.
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) broke with her party and voted against the bill, citing SALT.
Following her vote last month, the lawmaker said she would continue to work closely with her colleagues from other highly taxed states to ensure that the final tax reform package in Conference addresses those concerns.
The Senate plan maintained the same SALT language as the House plan that Stefanik voted against.
“She believes we need to do more to protect taxpayers in high taxed states,” said Tom Flanagin, a spokesman. “She continues to have discussions on this issue with Members of the Ways and Means Committee as well as House Leadership.”
Stefanik also harbors concerns about the elimination of key deductions, including those for student loan interest, health care expenses and the limits placed on mortgage deductibility.
The student loan interest deduction allows borrowers to deduct up to $2,500 in student loan interest annually. The House bill would repeal the tax deduction; the Senate version would keep it.
“In addition to SALT, these are important provisions she will be discussing with her colleagues as the House and Senate conference on the two bills,” said Flanagin on Monday.
Stefanik also believes the individual tax rates should be made permanent in any final package.
The lawmaker, however, is encouraged that both plans lower tax rates and simplify the tax code.
“There are many positive steps made in the plans, including lowering the corporate tax rate to make us more competitive around the globe,” Flanagin said. “Congresswoman Stefanik is also pleased that there is agreement on doubling the standard deduction and increasing the child tax credit.”
POSSIBLE LEGAL CHALLENGE
Cuomo has repeatedly called out the four members of the state’s Republican delegation who voted for the bill: U.S. Reps. Chris Collins, John Katko, Tom Reed and Claudia Tenney.
“If they vote for this, they’re voting against the interest of their constituents, period,” he said. “A congressperson votes for this? There is no going home in my opinion.”
The state, said the governor, was continuing to research their legal options.
“This is double taxation, and I’m not even sure if it’s legal. We’re going to find out if it is,” he said.
The governor suggested a “repeal and replace” effort would start the day after the legislation was signed into law.
Murphy, too, said the Garden State is exploring legal options, which may become more evident as lawyers sift through the 500-page bill passed early-Saturday.
But Brown was more circumspect.
“This is a quintessentially political challenge,” he said.