Cuomo leads assault against tax plan

× Expand Photo provided/Office of the Governor Gov. Andrew Cuomo, pictured here with U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer in October, is highly critical of the tax reform bill that cleared the U.S. Senate last week.

ALBANY | Gov. Andrew Cuomo isn’t mincing words when it comes to the tax reform bill that cleared the U.S. Senate last week, calling it “trickle-down on steroids” and “a fraud” perpetrated on the American public.

Cuomo reserved particular vitriol for the amendment that would end state and local tax deductions up to $10,000 annually.

Rolling back the provision known as SALT is a deliberate attempt to target high-tax states like New York, he said, which sends $40 billion more in tax revenue to Washington, D.C. than it receives.

“It’s political retaliation through the tax code,” he said Monday on conference call with reporters. “It will be devastating for the states that are affected.

“It’s 40 percent of the GDP — you’re targeting the blue states.”

The average deduction for taxpayers in the Empire State is more than $6,000 per year. But capping the tax break may also impact high-earners who would leave the state, he said

Cuomo was joined on the call with Gov. Jerry Brown of California and Gov-elect Phil Murphy of New Jersey.

All three came out swinging against the bill.

Brown said the measure exacerbates inequality, and would further divide an already-divided nation.

“It is evil in the extreme,” said Brown, who likened Republican lawmakers to “mafia thugs.”

“It’s going to divide the hell out of us and give crumbs to 40 percent of the people.”

Brown also criticized the bill for increasing the federal deficit by $1.5 trillion over the next decade, a measure Cuomo said was part of a calculated Republican strategy.

“They are creating the debt that will then justify their second philosophical step, which is to cut government spending, and do it by hurting the poorest Americans,” Cuomo said.

If signed by President Trump, the bill would give Republicans a much-needed legislative victory in a year largely devoid of them.

The GOP-led House passed their version of the bill in November, and the two measures contain many of the same provisions, including doubling the standard deductions for filers.

But unlike the measure that narrowly passed the House, the Senate bill contains deep changes to health care, including rolling back the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate requiring people to purchase health insurance.