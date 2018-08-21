Cuomo non-committal on boosting forest ranger staffing levels

× Expand Photo provided/Twitter “I think we’re at a breaking point with staff levels,” said Scott van Laer, a forest ranger. “At some point, I think things will collapse, and we’re at a point close to that.”

SARANAC LAKE | Tourism is up in the Adirondacks.

But despite the success of state-sponsored campaigns designed to boost visitation, the state appears to be holding the line on boosting the number of forest rangers.

“There’s a growing call in almost every area for more state employees,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo. “We are trying to do the job we have to do and balance the state budget. If we want to cut taxes, that’s one of the main goals.”

The uptick in visitation paired with the growing expanse of state-owned land has led to concerns by the Police Benevolent Association of New York State Law Enforcement (PBA of NYS) that the force is overwhelmed, and the workload has become too great for current staff to handle.

“Nearly one million acres of new public lands and easements have been added to ranger patrol responsibilities,” said the PBA of NYS in a statement, “yet there are 10 fewer forest rangers in Region 5 then there were in 1971.”

Search and rescue operations have increased 58 percent between 2012 and 2016, according to the union.

Union delegates have methodologically racked up symbolic resolutions of support for an increase in staffing from town boards across the Adirondack Park, and have been joined by environmental groups and concerned residents.

“We repeatedly hear the success of marketing efforts,” wrote Brendan Wiltse, an environmental photographer and co-founder of Adirondack Wilderness Advocates on Twitter. “But funding to steward those lands and educate visitors (continues to) stagnate.”

Cuomo, who has implemented a 2 percent annual cap on state spending, said every state agency wants more staff.

“So we are actually, I think doing more than the state government has ever done,” Cuomo said, “and we’re doing it smarter and more efficient than ever.”

HARD CHOICES

Cuomo weighed in on the issue following an event in Saranac Lake in which he touted the importance of balancing economic concerns with environmental conservation, including the state’s purchase of the former Finch Pruyn lands in the central Adirondacks.

NYS of PBS Forest Rangers Director Arthur Perryman said the success of the state’s tourism initiative “is a great problem to have.”

But the increase in rescue operations comes at the expense of stewardship and state land protection care and custody.

Rangers are now forced to remain in the front country to handle parking issues, and maintain a state of readiness for search and rescue operations.

“There are so many hours in the week, and hours each day,” Perryman told The Sun. “Hard choices need to be made.”

Their campaign — which has taken off on social media with the #AddNYSRangers hashtag — is designed to solely raise public safety concerns, Perryman said.

“We see there’s a deficiency and it needs to be addressed,” Perryman said. “I hope the governor will see value in that and add forest rangers.”

Scott van Laer, a union delegate based in Ray Brook, said while he was “disappointed” at the governor’s remarks, he won’t read too much into them.

“I appreciate trying to keep taxes low, but there’s intense pressure on the lands up here, not only in the High Peaks, but also the Adirondacks in general,” van Laer said. “I think we’re at a breaking point with staff levels. At some point, I think things will collapse, and we’re at a point close to that.”

DEC DEFENDS

The state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has defended current staffing levels, noting recent graduates from the academy have been concentrated in the Adirondacks.

Rangers are being outfitted with new equipment, and DEC increasingly relies on stewardship programs coordinated by outside groups, including the Adirondack Mountain Club, while search and rescue operations are bolstered by local law enforcement.

The state agency has also launched a campaign to steer visitors to less-trafficked areas of the Adirondacks, and will reroute popular High Peaks trails and create new ones as part of a recently-approved package of changes to the High Peaks Unit Management Plan.