Cuomo offers $7m lifeline to Plattsburgh flood victims

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday that the state would allocate $7 million to help homeowners of Underwood Estates rebuild. Homes in the park will be eligible for up to $100,000 in funding. The governor toured the park on Jan. 31 alongside a gaggle of local and state officials, including Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read, also pictured here.
PLATTSBURGH | Help is on the way to aid as many as 70 people left displaced by flooding in Plattsburgh.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday announced that the state would allocate $7 million in funding for relief efforts at Underwood Estates, a mobile home park on the south side of Plattsburgh that was damaged by floodwaters earlier this month.
The state will make up to $100,000 eligible for each of the 70 homes impacted when the Saranac River overflowed its banks in mid-January.
“I don't think they'll even get to that level per home but they were damaged, they're wet, once a home gets wet and there is water in the fiberglass, mold is there the next day and that's unhealthy and it's dangerous,” Cuomo said.
Awards will be distributed through non-profit partners that work with mobile home manufacturers and homeowners, according to the governor's office.
The average cost to replace a home in the region is $50,000.
The state will also provide three months in rental assistance for the families as they make repairs or seek new housing situations.
“This is transformational,” said City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read. “I think the residents are going to be overjoyed to see this.”
The damage is not eligible for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance, the governor said. But that might be a blessing because the federal government tends to move slow — and the people need help right away.
Cuomo will advance a program bill to modify the existing Homes and Community Renewal Mobile and Manufactured Home Replacement Program
Doing so will require approval by the state legislature.
“It has never been difficult when it is in response to a natural emergency or natural disaster,” Cuomo told reporters after an event at Clinton Community College. “It’s beautiful that New Yorkers’ first instinct is we should be helpful. So I don’t think there’s going to be an issue.”
State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) toured the site with the governor on Wednesday morning.
“We all know how powerful water is,” she said. “When water freezes in your house, it’s even worse. These people have been through an awful lot.”
51 FAMILIES DISPLACED
The governor toured Underwood Estates with local and state officials, listening as Read briefed him on the scale of damage.
“Many of these mobile homes were under two feet of water,” Read said, gesturing to a line of structures along Sandlewood Way surrounded by piles of ice, snow and sand.
As many as 51 families remain displaced, and approximately 30 homes in the park may be permanently destroyed.
Some residents, unable to return to the park, are left in limbo.
“Many people are staying with relatives or temporarily housed in hotel rooms,” Read told the Common Council last month.
Permanent housing could be found for only 8-9 families, he said.
From the 70 homes affected by the disaster, only 24 families have officially been cleared to return home.
But according to Bruce Eaton, a resident there for nearly a decade, many more have filtered back into the park anyway, ignoring notices from the city’s building inspector’s office that their residences haven’t been cleared yet.
As the governor toured the park, smoke from a ventilation pipe barreled from a home with a notice still on the door.
Cuomo has prided himself on his response to natural disasters, and his visit was the latest in his feet-on-the-ground style of leadership, much like the aftermath of Hurricane Irene in 2011, when Cuomo touched down and engaged in clean-up efforts in Keene.
DANGEROUS CONDITIONS
Eaton guided the governor through a mostly-empty trailer at 22 Sandlewood Way, speaking about the challenges homeowners, and the property owner, will face now that the water has receded.
Though some homes only saw water reach floor-level, the water has settled in the belly of the buildings, soaking the insulation and creating a hazard as mold begins to grow.
“Once the water gets into that insulation, it sits and molds, and that is dangerous,” Cuomo said. “You can smell it already.”
The insulation in many of these homes is fiberglass with a paper base, Eaton said.
Cuomo looked around the room. It’d been cleared of all furniture, most of the occupant’s belongings now gone.
The floor below was soggy, giving way slightly with each step.
“The mold is dangerous,” Cuomo said again.
“Yes. Very much so,” Eaton replied.
“Nothing you can do here,” Cuomo said as the two left the room.
When asked by a reporter to describe the state of the other flooded homes in the park, Eaton said: “Terrible. Terrible. Beyond repair.”
“Well, even once it gets into the insulation, it’s basically beyond repair,” Cuomo agreed solemnly. “But you can rip out all that insulation now.”
“A lot of these people I don’t think can even afford the materials, much less the labor on top of it,” said Eaton. “It’s sad. It really is.”
The flooding was caused by a damaged berm, and the governor ordered its reconstruction be fast-tracked by the state Department of Environmental Conservation to protect against future severe weather.
“(DEC Basil Seggos Commissioner) says he'll get it approved in 14 days and give him a round of applause,” said Cuomo, who jokingly threatened to give out his phone number if the work isn’t completed during that time frame.
‘WONDERFUL TEAM’
Since mid-January, wildly fluctuating temperatures have caused more than 50 ice jams across the state.
State agencies have been deployed to assess the severe weather damage and have been working with local officials throughout the state to mitigate flooding near rivers and streams.
Officials from the New York State Homes and Community Renewal, Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, state State Department of Transportation and DEC joined the governor on the tour.
“The governor has a wonderful team,” Little said. “Just wonderful people who are so intent on completing the governor’s mission, which is to help.”
She added: “What’s helping at Underwood is really helping with a capital ‘H.’”
— Pete DeMola contributed reporting