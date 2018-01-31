Cuomo offers $7m lifeline to Plattsburgh flood victims

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday that the state would allocate $7 million to help homeowners of Underwood Estates rebuild. Homes in the park will be eligible for up to $100,000 in funding. The governor toured the park on Jan. 31 alongside a gaggle of local and state officials, including Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read, also pictured here.

PLATTSBURGH | Help is on the way to aid as many as 70 people left displaced by flooding in Plattsburgh.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday announced that the state would allocate $7 million in funding for relief efforts at Underwood Estates, a mobile home park on the south side of Plattsburgh that was damaged by floodwaters earlier this month.

The state will make up to $100,000 eligible for each of the 70 homes impacted when the Saranac River overflowed its banks in mid-January.

“I don't think they'll even get to that level per home but they were damaged, they're wet, once a home gets wet and there is water in the fiberglass, mold is there the next day and that's unhealthy and it's dangerous,” Cuomo said.

Awards will be distributed through non-profit partners that work with mobile home manufacturers and homeowners, according to the governor's office.

The average cost to replace a home in the region is $50,000.

The state will also provide three months in rental assistance for the families as they make repairs or seek new housing situations.

“This is transformational,” said City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read. “I think the residents are going to be overjoyed to see this.”

The damage is not eligible for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance, the governor said. But that might be a blessing because the federal government tends to move slow — and the people need help right away.

Cuomo will advance a program bill to modify the existing Homes and Community Renewal Mobile and Manufactured Home Replacement Program

Doing so will require approval by the state legislature.

“It has never been difficult when it is in response to a natural emergency or natural disaster,” Cuomo told reporters after an event at Clinton Community College. “It’s beautiful that New Yorkers’ first instinct is we should be helpful. So I don’t think there’s going to be an issue.”

State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) toured the site with the governor on Wednesday morning.

“We all know how powerful water is,” she said. “When water freezes in your house, it’s even worse. These people have been through an awful lot.”