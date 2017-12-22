Cuomo proposes $65 million plan to combat algal blooms

Photo provided/Office of the Governor
State Sen. Betty Little, pictured here in Syracuse on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, supports a proposal by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to combat lake algae blooms effecting Lake Champlain and Lake George.
PLATTSBURGH | The state has revealed a plan to combat harmful algal blooms that threaten upstate lakes.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday proposed a $65 million effort to address the phenomena at a dozen lakes across the state, including Lake Champlain and Lake George.
If approved by the state legislature, the four-point strategy will see the state convene regional summits to create action plans for each lake.
Cuomo said the blooms — or rapidly-accumulating bursts of algae known as “HABs” —threaten the recreational use of lakes that are critical to upstate tourism, as well as sources of drinking water.
While most algae is harmless, some blooms contain toxins and other hazardous substances.
"They are dangerous, they can cause illness if you swim in them, they can actually kill pets, animals that enter the water," Cuomo said.
Following the summits, the state will provide $500,000 per lake to develop immediate action plans to reduce sources of pollution that spark the blooms.
Once the plans have been conceptualized, the state will unlock $60 million in state grant funding for their execution, including new monitoring and treatment technologies.
The blooms, which have been likened to pea soup, have increased in recent years, an occurrence linked to phosphorus and other nutrient inputs.
Lake Champlain and Lake George have been pegged as vulnerable in the North Country.
Unseasonably warm temperatures in September saw an uptick of the blooms along Lake Champlain shorelines, reported the Lake Champlain Basin Program, a Grand Isle, Vermont-based coalition that monitors their presence.
The Town of Moriah in Essex County has two town-owned beaches that see upwards of 300 visitors during peak summer months.
“We’ve had to close continuously for the past two years now both beaches," said Supervisor Tom Scozzafava. “The blue algae comes in and we’re forced to close the beaches. It’s a definite concern. Hopefully this will help identify the source."
The state Department of Health in 2015 documented an estimated 35 HAB-associated illness cases in 16 counties, all associated with exposure during recreational activities.
And last year, drinking water for more than 40,000 people in Cayuga County was impacted when HABs-related toxins were detected in finished drinking water for the first time, according to the governor's office.
Cuomo made the announcement at SUNY ESF in Syracuse, home to some of the nation’s leading researchers on algal blooms.
The coalition of researchers includes experts from Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio and Vermont, as well as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, SUNY Stony Brook Center for Clean Water Technology and the New York State Soil and Water Conservation Committee.
Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos, who will co-chair the upcoming summits with DOH Commissioner Howard Zucker, said agency staff will continue to pioneer “new and innovative solutions” to combat the challenge.
“With the launch of this new initiative and funding, DEC will work together with our state agency partners, nationally recognized experts and local municipalities to prioritize actions on necessary projects that will ensure clean water for all New Yorkers,” Seggos said in a statement.
State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) said the proposal will put the state at the “forefront” of national efforts to address the issue.
"This will help speed up critical projects to reduce the pollution that sparks blooms, a vital step in bolstering tourism, preserving the state's water supply while protecting the health and wellbeing of residents in the North Country and beyond,” Little said in a statement.
Cuomo noted each plan will be tailored to the unique conditions on the ground.
"Lake George has a different set of issues than other lakes," he said. "Lake George has wastewater issues, has salt runoff issues, has invasive species issues that in many ways are unique to Lake George. So the plan that's going to work for Lake George is not necessarily the plan that's going to work for Skaneateles."
The plan comes on the heels of a $2.5 billion five-year state investment to shore up clean water drinking infrastructure across the state.
Proposals introduced this past week as part of the governor's State of State agenda also include a state intervention plan to cease the storage of rail cars in the Adirondack Park, laws to make “revenge porn” illegal and new regulations for online political advertisements.