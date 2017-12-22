Cuomo proposes $65 million plan to combat algal blooms

× Expand Photo provided/Office of the Governor State Sen. Betty Little, pictured here in Syracuse on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, supports a proposal by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to combat lake algae blooms effecting Lake Champlain and Lake George.

PLATTSBURGH | The state has revealed a plan to combat harmful algal blooms that threaten upstate lakes.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday proposed a $65 million effort to address the phenomena at a dozen lakes across the state, including Lake Champlain and Lake George.

If approved by the state legislature, the four-point strategy will see the state convene regional summits to create action plans for each lake.

Cuomo said the blooms — or rapidly-accumulating bursts of algae known as “HABs” —threaten the recreational use of lakes that are critical to upstate tourism, as well as sources of drinking water.

While most algae is harmless, some blooms contain toxins and other hazardous substances.

"They are dangerous, they can cause illness if you swim in them, they can actually kill pets, animals that enter the water," Cuomo said.

Following the summits, the state will provide $500,000 per lake to develop immediate action plans to reduce sources of pollution that spark the blooms.

Once the plans have been conceptualized, the state will unlock $60 million in state grant funding for their execution, including new monitoring and treatment technologies.

The blooms, which have been likened to pea soup, have increased in recent years, an occurrence linked to phosphorus and other nutrient inputs.

Lake Champlain and Lake George have been pegged as vulnerable in the North Country.

Unseasonably warm temperatures in September saw an uptick of the blooms along Lake Champlain shorelines, reported the Lake Champlain Basin Program, a Grand Isle, Vermont-based coalition that monitors their presence.

The Town of Moriah in Essex County has two town-owned beaches that see upwards of 300 visitors during peak summer months.

“We’ve had to close continuously for the past two years now both beaches," said Supervisor Tom Scozzafava. “The blue algae comes in and we’re forced to close the beaches. It’s a definite concern. Hopefully this will help identify the source."

The state Department of Health in 2015 documented an estimated 35 HAB-associated illness cases in 16 counties, all associated with exposure during recreational activities.

And last year, drinking water for more than 40,000 people in Cayuga County was impacted when HABs-related toxins were detected in finished drinking water for the first time, according to the governor's office.