Cuomo proposes tightening gun ownership laws for domestic abusers

× Expand Photo provided/Office of the Governor A new bill proposed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo would require the immediate seizure of all firearms when someone is charged with domestic abuse.

ALBANY | Gov. Andrew Cuomo is proposing to take away guns from anyone charged with domestic abuse.

Under the proposed legislation, which the governor will formally roll out at next month’s State of the State address, anyone charged with domestic violence crimes will immediately be forced to relinquish their firearms.

“This year will be remembered as the year of reckoning, when both the tragedy of mass shootings and cultural and institutional harassment of women became impossible to ignore,” said Cuomo in a statement.

The proposed legislation would strengthen the role of judges in reducing access to firearms.

At present, judges issue orders of protection in domestic violence cases after an individual is arrested, but before they are convicted.

Orders of protection include the suspension of firearm licenses. But the orders are issued at the judges’ discretion and may not occur in every domestic violence case.

Under the legislation, judges would be required to mandate the surrender of all firearms — hand guns and long guns alike — and suspend any firearm license until the case is resolved.

If convicted, even of a misdemeanor, offenders would lose their firearm permanently.

Cuomo said the legislation is designed to prevent additional tragedies, citing statistics linking domestic abuse to gun violence.

“In nine of the 10 deadliest mass shootings in United States history, including Las Vegas and Sutherland Springs, the shooter had an existing record of committing violence against women, threatening violence against women, or harassing or disparaging women,” his office said in a statement.

When an abusive partner is permitted to access firearms, the risk that the other partner will be killed increased fivefold.

Under federal law, firearms are required to be surrendered upon felony domestic violence convictions.

Cuomo said last week in a conference call with reporters that the state law would close existing loopholes.

“We believe there’s a loophole in the law we want to close, not just a felony, but a misdemeanor,” he told reporters. “Our proposal would be no guns for any conviction, misdemeanor or felony.”

Long guns would also be included in the suspension or revocation of a firearm license following a felony or “serious” offense charge or conviction.