Cuomo pushes to make shared services panels permanent

Photo provided/Office of the Governor Gov. Andrew Cuomo, pictured here with North Country lawmakers in April in Lake Placid, wants to make shared service panels permanent.

ALBANY | With the state facing looming budget shortfalls and expected passage of a tax reform bill poised to erode tax breaks for some New Yorkers, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is proposing making the state’s shared services initiative permanent.

Cuomo made the announcement on Monday in a conference call with reporters.

The governor has held regular briefings to excoriate the tax bill, which he said is akin to “economic civil war” because it penalizes high tax states like New York by capping the state and local property deduction at $10,000.

Cuomo said this would lead to an effective property tax hike of 20 percent for 725,000 homeowners across the state.

“It’s an economic dagger directed at this state,” he said.

While local governments have informally hashed out a number of agreements over the years, counties across the state were required this year to formally convene panels to explore efficiencies, a process that resulted in $200 million in savings from 34 counties, roughly half of those in the state. Cuomo said.

“So even though it's hard, and it's politically difficult because everybody wants their own political fiefdom and this says fiefdoms should cooperate, it worked,” Cuomo said.

As part of the initiative, the governor said he’d allocate $225 million in state funding to match proposals crafted by local governments to find savings.

Cuomo said he will also propose that $125 million in annual state funding for local government performance aid will now be conditional on the continuation of the panels.

The funds cover a number of local programs, including village dissolutions, sewer projects, and school mergers, said Essex County Manager Dan Palmer.

“I am fairly certain that is what he is referring to and truthfully to me, it just represents a different process for applying for the same funding,” Palmer said.

E.J. McMahon, research director of the Empire Center, called the proposal “symbolic and unimpressive, as this year’s shared services exercise demonstrated.”

“The savings were minimal drops in the bucket, and it won’t get much better from there,” McMahon said in an email. “Our taxes aren’t high because of local government duplication, overlap, or failure to share services. In fact, they are high mainly because salaries and staffing levels are high, especially in school districts and downstate suburban police departments.”