Cuomo rolls out lodging study at renovated Hotel Saranac

Pete DeMola
Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivered comments at the Hotel Saranac in Saranac Lake on Feb. 17, 2018.
SARANAC LAKE | Gov. Andrew Cuomo touched down in Saranac Lake on Saturday to announce a $13 million lodging feasibility study designed to drive investment in the region.
Hotspots like Lake Placid have ample lodging, but the lack of facilities elsewhere put outlying areas at a competitive disadvantage, the governor said.
“It will tell us exactly what we need where to make sure we have the facilities everywhere to make every area a competitive tourist destination,” Cuomo said.
Empire State Development (ESD) will commission the eight-week study to identify development opportunities throughout the Adirondack Park and Thousand Islands.
Capital funds have been allocated in this year’s budget through the Regional Economic Development Councils and the Upstate Revitalization Initiative.
The funds come after the North Country Regional Economic Development Council (NCREDC) convened a lodging task force last year to explore a model for successful lodging development as a source of sustainable tourism.
The NCREDC flagged those issues as a top priority to complement state and regional efforts to attract international tourism and sporting events.
Local officials have long said the outlying regions of the Adirondacks lack modern lodging options, a measure that hampers long-term visitation and shuttles tourist dollars out of communities, particularly those in southern Essex County.
As part of the funding package, grants will be made available to developers to incentivize building these types of properties.
BIG INVESTMENTS
Cuomo, delivering comments at the restored Hotel Saranac in downtown Saranac Lake, touted the state’s investment in the Adirondack region, including a sustained stream of tourism promotional funds that have generated nearly $1.35 billion in direct visitor spending in 2016 from 12 million visitors — a new record, he said.
The Adirondack Challenge, the annual field field trip for state lawmakers, has been key in raising awareness, Cuomo said.
Regional tourism generated $169.4 million in state and local taxes last year, according to materials provided by the office.
The governor also touted $3.5 billion in direct investment to the North Country, including funds to update Plattsburgh International Airport and state-owned ski facilities.
“I’m proud to be the governor that has invested more in upstate New York than any other governor in the history of the state of New York,” Cuomo said.
Cuomo also championed state investment and land acquisitions — including Boreas Ponds, whose classification awaits his signature.
BROADBAND PROMISED
Despite the victory lap nature of the event, Cuomo only gave perfunctory mention to broadband.
“We made the single smartest investment that is going to pay dividends for generations, and will be finished by the end of this year, which is the first state in the country to have 100 percent broadband coverage,” he said.
Since the governor rolled out the final grant announcement in Plattsburgh last month, local officials have been chomping at the bit for details of the $103.5 million package for the North Country.
Franklin County Legislature Chair Barbara Rice said she was still awaiting clarity.
“There are significant areas in Franklin County that remain underserved,” Rice said. “We don’t have the details yet.”
A large portion of Franklin County has been covered in the grant package, she said.
But the final chunk of funds may not cover all areas.
“I’m sure that are come areas that will need to be addressed after this third round,” Rice said. “But the goal is 100 percent. I am absolutely certain that with the governor’s push, and his continued focus on this, that will happen.”
While ESD has announced which internet service providers have secured bids, the state agency has not released details on exactly which communities will be served.
Phase 3 municipal data will be available soon, state officials said.
“Once this municipal data is live, people will be able to see the Phase 3 awards by every village, town, city, county across the state,” a spokesman for ESD told The Sun on Friday. “Additionally, the BPO will publish all awarded census blocks, with a reference to which company was awarded each block.”
Some 70,000 unserved homes are slated to benefit from a satellite service offering 25 megabytes per second, said the spokesman.
Cuomo also did not mention a executive budget proposal to use payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreements instead of market value to calculate taxes on land in the Adirondack Park and the Catskills, a proposal shift that has local officials and green groups seething.
The governor often discusses his love for the Adirondacks, a passion he traced back to his father, Gov. Mario Cuomo, who would journey into the wilderness with his family as a way to escape the pressures of Albany.
“He never had a chance to enjoy it, through,” Cuomo said. “He loved it, believed in it and invested in it.”
The governor praised the spiritual power of the Adirondacks.
“You feel your body relax. You feel the nature take over. You inhale in a way that you haven’t inhaled.”
RESTORED GRANDEUR
Cuomo delivered his comments at the Hotel Saranac, which recently completed a four-year, $35 renovation project.
“The man had a vision, the man had a dream, and the man pursued that vision,” Cuomo said of Roedel Company President Fred Roedel III. “It was a hard one, it was uphill. There were setbacks, but he stayed with it, and that’s what the North Country spirit is all about.”
In a speech laced with wistfulness, Cuomo likened the building’s transformation to a metaphor:
The building represented was “what was, and what would be.”
The restoration of the 1920s-era building, the governor said, acts an economic catalyst for the entire downtown community.
“It’s also good for the soul to restore that beauty and grandeur and say, ‘That’s who we are. We are that history, that majesty of Hotel Saranac.”
But that “what could be” is now “that is.”
“When we come together and we’re smart, and we have vision and daring, there is nothing that we can’t do," Cuomo said. "And this is a metaphor for bringing back that sense of grandeur and possibility and showing that it can be a reality, and showing that tomorrow is going to be better than yesterday, and the future is going to be bright and the best days lie ahead.”
Cuomo last visited the hotel in December 2016 when he checked in on the state’s $5 million investment.