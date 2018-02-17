Cuomo rolls out lodging study at renovated Hotel Saranac

× Expand Pete DeMola Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivered comments at the Hotel Saranac in Saranac Lake on Feb. 17, 2018.

SARANAC LAKE | Gov. Andrew Cuomo touched down in Saranac Lake on Saturday to announce a $13 million lodging feasibility study designed to drive investment in the region.

Hotspots like Lake Placid have ample lodging, but the lack of facilities elsewhere put outlying areas at a competitive disadvantage, the governor said.

“It will tell us exactly what we need where to make sure we have the facilities everywhere to make every area a competitive tourist destination,” Cuomo said.

Empire State Development (ESD) will commission the eight-week study to identify development opportunities throughout the Adirondack Park and Thousand Islands.

Capital funds have been allocated in this year’s budget through the Regional Economic Development Councils and the Upstate Revitalization Initiative.

The funds come after the North Country Regional Economic Development Council (NCREDC) convened a lodging task force last year to explore a model for successful lodging development as a source of sustainable tourism.

The NCREDC flagged those issues as a top priority to complement state and regional efforts to attract international tourism and sporting events.

Local officials have long said the outlying regions of the Adirondacks lack modern lodging options, a measure that hampers long-term visitation and shuttles tourist dollars out of communities, particularly those in southern Essex County.

As part of the funding package, grants will be made available to developers to incentivize building these types of properties.

BIG INVESTMENTS

Cuomo, delivering comments at the restored Hotel Saranac in downtown Saranac Lake, touted the state’s investment in the Adirondack region, including a sustained stream of tourism promotional funds that have generated nearly $1.35 billion in direct visitor spending in 2016 from 12 million visitors — a new record, he said.

The Adirondack Challenge, the annual field field trip for state lawmakers, has been key in raising awareness, Cuomo said.

Regional tourism generated $169.4 million in state and local taxes last year, according to materials provided by the office.

The governor also touted $3.5 billion in direct investment to the North Country, including funds to update Plattsburgh International Airport and state-owned ski facilities.

“I’m proud to be the governor that has invested more in upstate New York than any other governor in the history of the state of New York,” Cuomo said.