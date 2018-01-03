Cuomo rolls out State of the State agenda; North Country reacts

× Expand Photo provided/Office of the Governor Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivered his State of the State address on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivered his State of the State address on Wednesday. In a speech that was equal parts victory lap and ominous critique of the federal landscape, the governor issued an ambitious list of 30-or-so proposals, including implementing a uniform sexual harassment policy for state and local officials, tightening up efforts to combat election meddling, ending homelessness and expanding access to food at school to combat child hunger. Cuomo wants to expand court reforms, and is proposing eliminating the need for criminal defendants to post monetary bail for misdemeanor and non-violent felony cases. Environmental proposals include a $65 million initiative to combat toxic algal blooms and ongoing investments in clean energy infrastructure and offshore wind projects. The state’s economic development programs continue to be a priority, with the governor proposing $750 million for existing initiatives. Cuomo also wants to make the state’s shared services initiatives permanent, calling property taxes “an economic cancer.” And in a nod to ethics reform, the governor called on the state legislature to ban outside income. EYE ON WASHINGTON The governor, often mentioned as a 2020 presidential candidate, was unsparing in his criticism of Washington, D.C., calling the current GOP-led administration "the most hostile and aggressive toward New York in history." New York state, he said, should be a bulwark against what he said was damaging federal policy and must counter efforts to roll back cuts to health care, environmental protections and safeguards of marginalized populations. "While we here in this state together have been working on economic and social progress, our federal government is working to roll back so much of what we have do," Cuomo said. The tax reform bill passed in late-December includes a provision to cap deductions of state and local taxes at $10,000. Cuomo says this will impact high-earning homeowners and puts the state at an economic disadvantage. “They’re robbing the blue states to play for the red states,” Cuomo said. The governor said he plans on filing a lawsuit against the federal government, citing an assault on state's rights. He also called for the Empire State to lead efforts to “repeal and replace” the legislation and said the state was in the preliminary stages of restructuring the current tax code, researching a shift from an income tax system to statewide payroll tax system.

The governor’s official budget proposal is expected to be released later this month. Cuomo, a Democrat, noted the state faces an uphill climb, noting his seventh annual agenda is the "most challenging agenda that I have ever put forth." The state faces a $4 billion deficit paired with what the governor said could be an additional $2 billion in health care cuts from the federal government. “This is literally going to define the future of this state,” he said. But he said he’s not afraid of the gloomy fiscal outlook. “My biggest fear is the division that is spreading among people,” Cuomo said. “Our internal divisions are a cancer to our body politic.” He closed the 92-minute speech with an elegiac plea for people to put aside their differences, and work together for the betterment of their state. And he took a shot at the president. "To find a way forward, the president only needs to turn around," Cuomo said, referring to the flag hanging behind the president's desk. containing the words "e pluribus unum": Out of many, one. “That, my friends, is the simple formula for what makes America great.” LOCAL OFFICIALS REACT State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) said she agreed with efforts to curb sexual harassment in the workplace and allow early voting. “It is important to do this in a way that assures voting integrity and doesn’t come at the expense of county governments,” said Little in a statement, noting she is the co-sponsor of legislation to that end. The senator indicated she was broadly supportive of clean water infrastructure efforts, including the $65 million proposal to combat dangerous toxic scum on upstate lakes, including Lake Champlain. "I would like to see more done to clean our lakes for drinking water and recreation, including preventing the dangerous algal blooms," she said. But she’s also mindful of the deficit. “Revenue is much less than expected,” Little said. “It remains unclear if that will change in these last three remaining months of the state’s fiscal year. Clearly, raising taxes isn’t the answer. Restraint is needed, so I’ll review all of today’s proposals as well as those to come in the executive budget with that in mind.”

Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) called the proposal a “mixed bag of both good and bad propositions.” “With the state facing a possible $4 billion deficit this year, I believe we should be aware of how much we are spending, and instead focus on reducing costs for taxpayers,” said Stec in a statement. “As session begins today, I am enthusiastic to continue to fight for the people of the North Country.” Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) called the governor’s agenda “a good starting point.” “I’m looking forward to seeing the specific details once his proposals are finalized and presented to the legislature,” Jones said in a statement. Jones cited education funding, broadband, funding for rural hospitals and ethics reform as his top priorities. Little said she plans on introducing several pieces of legislation this session, including a law that would require a hair follicle test for children under the age of three who are in the presence of someone arrested for illegal drug use. The senator will also introduce legislation designed to address the region’s worsening EMS crisis. BROADBAND Little will also work with her colleagues in the state legislature, Empire State Development and the governor’s office to "encourage expanding the availability of broadband and wireless communication." "Progress has been made, but there remains a pressing need to make this 21st century technology available in all communities," Little said. The end of 2018 marks the self-imposed deadline for the state to provide universal broadband, a $500 million effort that is expected to surpass $1 billion when paired with private investment. The 373-page report detailing the agenda notes the third and final round of grant funding, which has not yet been announced, "is expected to catalyze more than $360 million in total investment, including $225 million in state funding." The report noted Phase 3 projects that address "eligible locations" will also have access to matching funds in federal Connect America Fund support through the state’s partnership with the Federal Communications Commission. Following the final round of grant monies, the state estimates 99.9 percent of New Yorkers will have commitments for high-speed broadband access, "with all but 1 percent having access to 100 mbps service or better."