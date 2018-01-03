Cuomo signs ‘Buy American’ steel bill

PLATTSBURGH | Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed into a law a bill that would require the purchase of American-made steel and iron products for state road and bridge projects over $1 million.

State entities must utilize U.S.-made steel or iron unless it can be demonstrated that the use of the materials should be subject to an exemption.

“Buy American will help us invest directly in our greatest asset, our workforce, to support economic development and job growth for generations to come,” Cuomo said in a statement. “I am proud to sign this legislation to support hardworking men and women, revitalize infrastructure across the state, bolster the strength of our manufacturing industries and cement our status as a global economic leader.”

The legislation will be implemented on April 1 and is applicable to contracts executed after that date.

The North Country Chamber of Commerce (NCCC) has made trade and forging a closer relationship with Canada, particularly Quebec, a key pillar in their strategic priorities.

NCCC President Garry Douglas said he doesn’t see any immediate economic ramifications as a result of the new law.

But he called broad restrictions on goods and components “counterproductive” in the contemporary world of complex supply chains — especially when they include Canada.

“Our position has been and remains that when any ‘Buy American’ requirements are considered, they should target the countries intended to be targeted and not include Canada,” Douglas told The Sun in an email.

Canada doesn’t compare to China or Mexico when it comes to unfair competition from low wages, low benefits, low levels of unionization or low environmental standards, Douglas said.

And the U.S.-Canada economic relationship is no longer one defined solely by trade.

“We make things together, with 25 percent of the content of Canadian manufactured goods on average being U.S. content,” he said.

Negotiations ahead of the new law helped pare down some of the demands.

One of the changes, for example, included dropping concrete and cement from the bill.

Nearly 100 percent of cement in northern New York is sourced from Quebec, Douglas said.

As as part of the law, a newly-minted workgroup must consider the feasibility of expanding the provisions to other American-made products, including concrete, cement and aluminum.