Cuomo signs directive protecting net neutrality

PLATTSBURGH | Gov. Andrew Cuomo has issued an executive order to protect net neutrality in New York.

The order prohibits state government from entering into contracts for internet service unless the providers agree to follow net neutrality principles.

“With this executive order, we reaffirm our commitment to freedom and democracy and help ensure that the internet remains free and open to all,” Cuomo said in a statement.

The order comes after the Federal Communication Commission voted to scrap net neutrality regulations that prohibited large providers like Verizon, AT&T and Comcast from blocking or throttling traffic.

Advocates — including FCC Chairman Ajit Pai — argued the restrictions hampered free market principles.

But critics say repealing the measure would lead to a tied internet system that could allow providers charge more for certain websites or services based on how much a customer is willing to pay.

Skeptics have also argued scrapping the 2015 regulations could curb free speech.

“The FCC’s dangerous ruling goes against the core values of our democracy, and New York will do everything in our power to protect net neutrality and the free exchange of ideas,” Cuomo said.

The directive joins efforts by the state legislature, including a bill introduced by state Assemblywoman Patricia Fahy that would extend the net neutrality principles to providers conducting business with local governments in addition to state governments.

The order encompasses providers with state contracts, but does not extend to the state’s broadband program designed to wire underserved communities, many of them in the Adirondacks.

But some providers who serve local communities have said they support net neutrality principles, including Slic Network Solutions, the Nicholville firm which has received large chunks of grant money for projects throughout the Adirondacks.

“We believe our customers are best served when they have the freedom to access what they want, when they want,” Vice President of Operations Kevin Lynch told The Sun. “Since our founding over 20 years ago, Slic Network Solutions has been committed to the concept of net neutrality. Our customers deserve nothing less.”

Frontier Communications also pledged to abide by those principles.

“Frontier has always been and remains committed to the core principles underlying net neutrality,” a spokesman told The Sun on Monday. “Frontier does not block or throttle customer access to content, and will continue to share our practices in a transparent manner.”