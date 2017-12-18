Cuomo signs FOIL bill

× Expand Photo provided/Office of the Governor Gov. Andrew Cuomo, pictured here in Albany on Dec. 13, has signed a law strengthening the state’s Freedom of Information Law.

ALBANY | The governor has signed a bill making it easier for members of the public suing for access to public records to recover their legal fees.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the measure, which was supported statewide by newspaper boards and good government groups, on Wednesday.

He previously vetoed the bill in 2015, citing a lack of clarity as to how to define the concept of a “material violation,” which would have sowed confusion for judges trying to interpret the law.

The new law, which takes effect immediately, means judges can award attorney fees to plaintiffs who sue after being wrongly denied access to public documents.

But Cuomo said any reform to the state’s Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) must also apply to the state legislature, and that he will again advance comprehensive FOIL reform in the next legislative session that applies equally to both branches of government.

“The bill before me continues to perpetuate a fractured and inequitable system of transparency by only applying to the executive, and intentionally excluding other branches of government,” Cuomo wrote in a memo. “Notably, current law already provides courts with discretion to award attorney’s fees in such situations, but they are not required to do so.

“Transparency should be embraced by all,” he said.

The Empire Center, a fiscally conservative think tank, praised the measure as “huge win” for government transparency.

“While the governor hasn’t always lived up to his promise to run ‘the most transparent administration in history,’ it is worth noting that the administration has made strides in posting data online, including through the DataNY portal,” said the group in a statement.

“Combined with Comptroller DiNapoli’s valuable OpenBookNY database, Attorney General Schneiderman’s NYOpenGovernment and NYC’s Open data site, government transparency in New York has come a long way.”

The Empire Center runs a database, seethroughny.net, that aims to hold local taxing entities accountable by providing access to collective bargaining agreements between local governments and unionized employees.

After Cuomo signed the bill, the group promptly filed a lawsuit challenging previous FOIL denials by a school district on Long Island, citing their failure to comply with their requests for information.